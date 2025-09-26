'Olé!' Roethlisberger torches Steelers’ left tackle, flips pick to Vikings
Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger is picking the Vikings to beat the Steelers on Sunday, mainly because he's extremely concerned about Pittsburgh's starting left tackle Broderick Jones.
"Olé! Olé! Want to see me not touch anybody?" Roethlisberg quipped about Jones on his podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger.
"I don't think the line is giving him enough time, and I think it starts with that left tackle," Roethlisberger said, referring to Jones, who has allowed an NFL-high four sacks through three games.
On Thursday, we covered five key stats about Aaron Rodgers under pressure. He's Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded quarterback when under pressure, having completed just 6-of-22 passes while being sacked seven times and throwing a pair of interceptions. According to PFF, 33% of the pressure is coming from rushers blowing by Jones at left tackle.
"I think that the Steelers are afraid to take shots down the field because that forces your quarterback to stay in the pocket and hold it a little bit longer. I don't think the line's playing well enough to do that. I think Aaron's getting the ball out of his hands because he doesn't trust what's going on," Roethlisberg said.
"He's been getting hit. No sacks. Congratulations. Aaron still got hit a bunch. There's a play where Broderick Jones is standing completely upright and the guy basically runs right through him," he continued.
Jones now has to block Jonathan Greenard and Dallas Turner. Turner has looked explosive after being picked in the first round of last year's draft, and Greenard leads the Vikings with 16 pressures — just three behind Houston's Will Anderson Jr. for the most in the NFL.
"If James Harrison was going against Broderick Jones, he'd have 15 sacks a game," Roethlisberger claimed, referencing the Steelers great who had 84.5 career sacks and was a four-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion.
Roethlisberger said he talked to someone who watched the All-22 tape of Jones and the feedback was worrisome: "There's a majority of the plays where it's not good enough," he said. "At some point, there needs to be some accountability from that left tackle."
Not ready to hit the panic button yet
Big Ben says he's not ready to hit the panic button, but he's looking at it. "I'm concerned with the line, because I think it's preventing the Steelers from opening up the offense. We're not taking shots down the field."
Roethlisberger originally picked the Steelers to beat the Vikings, but he's changed his mind. Largely because he thinks Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will expose Jones.
"I'm changing my mind, unfortunately. I have a fear that our offense is not going to be able to do enough. I think our defense will play fine. I don't think our offense will do enough this week," Roethlisberger explained.
"I'm sorry. In my heart of hearts, I want us to win," he continued. "It's because I'm afraid of our line, that they'r'e not going to get it done and Flores is going to take advantage of it because he's a very good defensive coordinator. He knows what he's doing. We never should've let him go. He's going to find a way to attack and our defense isn't going to be able to do enough to keep us in the game."
The Vikings and Steelers kick off from Croke Park at 8:30 a.m. CT Sunday.