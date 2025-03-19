Russini: Vikings aren't 'in' or 'out' on Aaron Rodgers, simply 'not ready to commit'
- If the Vikings aren't ready to commit to Aaron Rodgers now, will he wait or jump to the Steelers or Giants?
- Russini says Vikings are "simply not making a decision at this time."
The Minnesota Vikings appear to be out on Aaron Rodgers, but Dianna Russini, who has been leading the charge when it comes to connecting Rodgers to the Vikings, isn't quite ready to put the idea six feet under and bury it.
While Tom Pelissero is saying the Vikings are no longer pursuing Rodgers—he acknowledged that they did their due diligence and considered it—Russini kept the door open a crack with her reporting following Pelissero's blockbuster information.
"The Vikings have strongly considered and will continue to monitor Aaron Rodgers as an option, but they’re not ready to commit at this point in the offseason, per sources," Russini said. "They understand this could lead to him signing elsewhere or retiring. J.J. McCarthy’s spring will be key."
Six minutes after saying the Vikings aren't ready to commit to Rodgers, she padded the report with more intel.
"There’s no ‘in’ or ‘out’ on Aaron Rodgers from Minnesota—they’re simply not making a decision at this time," Russini posted on X. "Now we wait to see what Rodgers wants to do."
Meanwhile, Pelissero went on Twin Cities radio station KFAN-FM 100.3 and elaborated on his report.
"They are not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time," Pelissero said. "Aaron Rodgers has been made aware that the Vikings are going to go in another direction right now, which means that his options are the Giants, the Steelers, or wait—potentially retire—but potentially just wait to see if anything else develops around the NFL in the coming months here."
Meanwhile, ESPN's Kevin Seifert, who has been covering the Vikings for many years, says he's been told that the Vikings "are not pursuing QB Aaron Rodgers and don't consider him an option as they move into the next phase of the offseason."
Take it how you want, but these are the latest reports around Rodgers and the Vikings. It sure seems likely at this point that McCarthy is the guy, but if Rodgers lingers in free agency deep into the summer, you never know what might happen...