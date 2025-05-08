Three storylines to follow at Vikings rookie minicamp this weekend
Vikings rookie minicamp gets underway on Friday afternoon at TCO Performance Center and will continue for the rest of the weekend. Among those participating will be Minnesota's five recent draft picks, 20 undrafted free agents, and several tryout players. It isn't open to the public, but Kevin O'Connell and various players will speak to the media on Friday.
Here are three things to track during this year's rookie camp in Eagan.
Will QB1 be there?
First-year players aren't the only ones who are able to take the field during rookie minicamp. Returning second-year players who weren't credited with a full season in the previous year are also eligible. Thus, that could potentially include Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, whose rookie year ended before it could begin due to a torn meniscus. Ben Goessling of The Star Tribune speculated about that possibility in a segment with KFAN's Paul Allen earlier this week.
McCarthy has been on the practice field this week with the rest of his teammates to begin phase two of the Vikings' offseason program. That includes taking plenty of snaps from starting center Ryan Kelly, Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday.
The argument in favor of McCarthy participating in rookie minicamp is that it would simply be a chance for more on-field reps for a guy who missed all of last season. It could also be an opportunity to build chemistry with rookie pass-catchers like Tai Felton and Gavin Bartholomew, among others. Keep an eye on the news coming from reporters on the scene around 1 p.m. on Friday, as they'll surely make note on whether or not McCarthy is out there.
Which UDFAs will stand out?
Sure, much of the attention will be on the Vikings' draft picks: Donovan Jackson, Felton, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Kobe King, and Bartholomew. But they're probably all making the 53-man roster regardless (I suppose the two sixth-rounders aren't total locks). What's more interesting to me is which of Minnesota's many undrafted rookies will start to stand out this weekend and carry that momentum into OTAs and training camp.
As has become a bit of a tradition during the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era, the Vikings signed quite the UDFA class this year. These are some of the more notable names to know:
- Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota
- Silas Bolden, WR, Texas
- Tre Stewart, RB, Jacksonville State
- Ben Yurosek, TE, Georgia
- Logan Brown, OL, Kansas
- Joe Huber, OL, Wisconsin
- Tyler Batty, OLB, BYU
- Austin Keys, LB, Auburn
- Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah
- Oscar Chapman, P, Auburn
O'Connell called Brosmer "a really intriguing undrafted guy" in a recent interview with Rich Eisen.
Will any tryout players make the team?
In addition to players currently on the Vikings' 90-man roster, there will be a handful of guys at rookie camp who are there on a tryout basis. They're the ultimate long shots who are hoping to turn some heads over the course of the three days and earn a contract. Most of them will never play a down in the NFL, but nothing is impossible. Adam Thielen famously began his career as a rookie tryout player.
The Vikings have a couple notable names attending this weekend's camp. One is Maine WR Montigo Moss, the youngest son of one of the greatest players in franchise (and NFL) history. Another is Nebraska CB Tommi Hill, who drew praise from Travis Hunter last year and was a projected Day 3 pick in the draft.
Some other players who reportedly received tryout invitations:
- Howard CB Robert Jones III
- Stephen F. Austin CB Trashawn Adams
- Missouri Western CB Javerius McGuinn
- Montana State LB Brody Grebe
- Kent State LB Matt Harmon
- NC Central DT Quantez Mansfield
- Morgan State DT Elijah Williams
- Rutgers LS Austin Riggs
- Notre Dame K Mitch Jeter
Keep an eye out for a full roster of attendees on Friday.