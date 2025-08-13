Titans snatch Brian Asamoah off waivers as Vikings sign 2 linebackers
Brian Asamoah II only waited 24 hours to be claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans.
The 2022 third-round pick never developed into a regular rotation player for the Minnesota Vikings, but he'll get a fresh start playing in a different scheme under Tennessee defensive coordinator Dennard Willis.
Asamoah's release was followed by the Vikings signing a pair of linebackers on Wednesday: outside linebacker Cam Gill and insider linebacker Max Tooley.
Gill has been in the NFL since 2020, playing primarily a special teams role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons. In 2024, Gill played for the Carolina Panthers and logged 221 defensive snaps and 172 special teams snaps. He finished the season with 22 tackles and four quarterback hits.
Notably, Gill recorded two tackles and half a sack for Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.
Tooely was on Minnesota's practice squad all of last season, though he never appeared in a game as a rookie. He went undrafted after starring at BYU in college.
Neither Gill nor Tooley are expected to land a big role on defense. The inside linebacker jobs currently belong to starters Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr., followed by veteran Eric Wilson and rookie Kobe King waiting in the wings as the primary backups.
The outside linebacker depth is also evident with Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Gabriel Murphy, Bo Richter, Tyler Batty and Chaz Chambliss.
Van Ginkel is dealing with an unspecified health issue so our guess is that the Vikings brought in Gill to take some of the available reps this week against the New England Patriots.