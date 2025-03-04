Tracking Vikings/NFL news, rumors on franchise tag deadline day
Today (Tuesday, March 4) is a notable day on the NFL offseason calendar. At 3 p.m. central time, we'll officially pass the deadline for teams to use the franchise or transition tag on players.
There's been plenty of news over the past couple days, much of it either directly or indirectly related to the Minnesota Vikings. Below, you can get caught up on the latest from around the league — and this story will be updated as more news and rumors hit social media.
The latest on Vikings' Darnold situation
On Monday night, two of the major NFL newsbreakers (Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport) reported that the Vikings are not expected to tag Sam Darnold ahead of today's deadline. That means no tag-and-trade situation, which would've been difficult to pull off for a few reasons even with teams expected to be interested in the Pro Bowl quarterback's services.
Both insiders mentioned that the Vikings have interest in retaining Darnold. On Tuesday, Rapoport doubled down on that idea by saying Minnesota is "not done with Darnold yet" and is trying to retain him before he hits free agency.
Frankly, it's very difficult to see that happening unless he wants to take a lot less than his market value to return to the Vikings. Kevin O'Connell has said that Darnold has "earned the right to be a free agent," and that remains the most likely outcome here. The legal tampering period begins next Monday.
Rams trade Jonah Jackson to Bears
The Rams traded former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson to the Bears for a sixth-round pick on Tuesday. Chicago is reportedly taking on the entirety of the $34.5 million left on Jackson's contract over the next two seasons.
That's notable for the Vikings even beyond the Bears being a division rival. Both teams came into this offseason with major needs at the guard position, and now Chicago has made a big move to address that weakness. With Trey Smith being tagged by the Chiefs, the Bears got creative and reunited Jackson with Ben Johnson, who coached him with the Lions for the first four seasons of his career.
Cowboys sign Osa Odighizuwa to four-year extension
The Cowboys agreed to terms with standout defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on a four-year, $80 million new contract, taking one of the top free agents off the market before it opens. Odighizuwa, a third-round pick in 2021, would've made a lot of sense as a Vikings target if he had made it to free agency. The top DT options expected to be available include Milton Williams, Javon Hargrave, and others.
Smith, Higgins headline this year's tagged players
Chiefs guard Trey Smith and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins are the two most notable players who have been franchise-tagged by their teams this year. Smith, who was tagged last week, was set to be the top offensive lineman on the market.
No tag expected for Jevon Holland
The Dolphins are not expected to use the tag on safety Jevon Holland, who is just 25 years old. He won't come cheap, but could the Vikings look to reunite him with Brian Flores in free agency if they lose Harrison Smith and/or Camryn Bynum? They have a lot of the things on Holland's stated wish list.
Notable players released
The Eagles are releasing CB James Bradberry and the Jets are cutting WR Davante Adams, according to reports. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Bradberry, who is 31 years old and missed all of last season due to injury. Adams might just follow Aaron Rodgers wherever he ends up (which isn't going to be Minnesota).
Keep an eye out for more updates...
