Tracking Vikings/NFL news, rumors on franchise tag deadline day

The #Cowboys and standout DL Osa Odighizuwa have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $80M deal, per me and @MikeGarafolo, with $58M guaranteed.



One of the top tackles in the market, Odighizuwa stays in Dallas on a deal done by agent Sam Leaf of @BallengeeGroup. pic.twitter.com/CGGQTiGGE5