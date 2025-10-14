Vikings get No. 2 crew as FOX juggles MLB schedule, Sanchez's arrest
Sunday's game between the Vikings and Eagles will get the No. 2 broadcast crew from FOX, though it's only part of the original second-tier team.
FOX entered the season with Joe Davis, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver as the No. 2 crew behind the No. 1 unit featuring Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. But with Davis working as FOX's top MLB announcer in the playoffs, the reins have been handed to Adam Amin, who started the season in the booth with Mark Sanchez.
Sanchez remains off the schedule as he faces felony battery charges stemming from his arrest in Indianapolis before the Week 5 game between the Colts and Raiders.
"Friday night in Indianapolis, one of our team members, Mark Sanchez, was involved in an incident that, to be honest, we’re all trying to wrap our heads around," FOX's Curt Menefee said the Sunday after Sanchez's arrest. "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, his family, and all those involved."
FOX began the season with the following game crews:
- Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi
- Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver
- Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Allison Williams
- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olvi
- Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale
- Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink
While there is always some moving and shaking of sideline reporters, the main announcers in the booth are typically together for the duration of a season. Burkhardt and Brady, Kugler and Johnston, Myers and Schlereth, Albert and Vilma, and Amin and Sanchez all worked together for the first four weeks of the season, but there have been changes since Sanchez's arrest and Davis's MLB duties.
Amin and Davis were originally off the schedule in Week 5, so Myers was scheduled to be on the call with Sanchez for the Raiders-Colts game, while Eric Collins moved into Myers' spot in the booth alongside Schlereth.
Davis was also off the schedule in Week 6 and again this week as he handles baseball coverage.
This marks the second straight week for Amin with Olsen and Oliver, which appears to be a decision FOX made in wake of Sanchez's arrest. Rather than break up the other crews, they moved Amin into the No. 2 booth while maintain broadcast chemistry among the rest of its crews.
Olsen and Oliver have seen the Vikings once already this season, as they had the call from Dublin, Ireland in Week 4 when Minnesota lost to the Steelers.