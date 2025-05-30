Vikings promote Ryan Grigson, Demetrius Washington to assistant GM
On the day the Vikings signed general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to a multi-year contract extension, they've also promoted his top two assistants. Ryan Grigson and Demetrius Washington now have the title of assistant general manager, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Grigson, 53, was previously the senior vice president of player personnel in Minnesota's front office, a role he had held since he was hired by Adofo-Mensah in 2022. The two previously overlapped in Cleveland from 2020-21, when Grigson was a senior football advisor and Adofo-Mensah was the vice president of football operations under GM Andrew Berry.
A sixth-round pick out of Purdue in 1995, Grigson's playing career was cut short due to injury. He began a second NFL career as a scout for the Rams in 1999, then worked his way up the ranks with the Eagles from 2004-11. In 2012, Grigson was hired as the Colts' GM, a position he held until 2016. His stint was controversial among Colts fans, who believe his failure to put a strong offensive line in front of Andrew Luck may have contributed to the star quarterback's early retirement. However, Indianapolis did go 49-31 in those five seasons, making three playoff appearances.
Over the last three years in Minnesota, Grigson has been a highly-valuable resource for Adofo-Mensah, aiding in major personnel decisions. He interviewed with the Jets for their GM opening this offseason and could receive another opportunity to lead a front office at some point.
Washington is also entering his fourth season with the Vikings. He spent 2015-21 with the 49ers' football research and development department, overlapping with Adofo-Mensah for five of those years. He started out as an intern with the Browns in 2013. Washington's previous title in Minnesota was vice president of football operations — Adofo-Mensah's old title in Cleveland. He could be a candidate for future GM openings if a team is looking for a young executive with an analytics background.