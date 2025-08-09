Vikings' Rondale Moore appears to suffer major injury against Texans
Vikings wide receiver and punt returner Rondale Moore appeared to suffer a significant lower-body injury in the second quarter of Saturday's preseason opener in Minneapolis.
Moore caught the first punt of the game and sprinted towards the right sideline. After he was tackled while going out of bounds, Moore immediately seemed to be in pain and favoring his left leg. He stayed down and trainers rushed over from the Vikings' sideline.
After a few minutes, the cart came over, and Moore was eventually carted off the field for further evaluation. Teammates kneeled during the process. Several went over towards Moore to show their support. Head coach Kevin O'Connell also went over to Moore, who smacked the cart in frustration loud enough that it could be heard up in the press box.
Hopefully it's not what it looked like, because it didn't look good. Injuries are a brutal and unfortunate part of football, but this would be a particularly devastating one, considering the context. While a member of the Falcons, Moore missed all of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL that he suffered almost exactly one year ago during a joint practice.
The 25-year-old Moore, a former second-round pick by the Cardinals, had a long recovery process from that injury. In March, he signed a one-year deal with the Vikings and was able to begin training camp without any limitations. But now, after touching the ball for the first time in a Vikings uniform, he might be facing another long rehab. We should learn more when O'Connell talks after the game and when imaging is done later on Saturday or on Sunday.
Our thoughts are with Moore during this difficult moment. From a football perspective, a serious injury to Moore would be another blow to the Vikings' wide receiver depth. Justin Jefferson is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, but he's expected to be fine for the regular season opener. Jordan Addison will miss the season's first three games due to a suspension. Behind Jefferson and Jalen Nailor, the receivers next in line on the depth chart would appear to be Lucky Jackson, rookie Tai Felton, Jeshaun Jones, and Tim Jones. The Vikings would also need to find a new punt returner if Moore is unavailable.