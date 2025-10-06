Vikings snap count analysis and notable PFF grades from win over Browns
It wasn't pretty for much of the day, but the Vikings used a clutch late drive to beat the Browns 21-17 on Sunday in a game they desperately needed to win. Let's take a look at the snap counts and some notable Pro Football Focus grades from Minnesota's latest victory in London.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Browns (out of 65)
- LG Joe Huber: 65
- C Blake Brandel: 65
- RG Will Fries: 65
- OT Justin Skule: 65
- WR Justin Jefferson: 65
- QB Carson Wentz: 64
- TE T.J. Hockenson: 55
- WR Jordan Addison: 49
- RB Jordan Mason: 43
- WR Jalen Nailor: 42
- LT Christian Darrisaw: 41
- TE Josh Oliver: 29
- RT Walter Rouse: 24
- RB Zavier Scott: 14
- WR Adam Thielen: 14
- FB C.J. Ham: 12
- QB Max Brosmer: 1
- RB Cam Akers: 1
- TE Nick Vannett: 1
What stands out the most here is the same as last week's takeaway. Thielen, who the Vikings parted with real draft capital to acquire before the season, played just 14 snaps and finished without a target. That makes it 26 of 141 snaps (18.4 percent) for Thielen in the two games since Addison's suspension ended. He has five receptions in four games.
At the time, the Thielen trade made plenty of sense, even if it was a slight overpay. Addison was set to miss three games and Nailor's health status was uncertain. But with those two and Jefferson healthy, there just hasn't been room for Thielen to play much. And unless that changes, the trade isn't going to age very well for Minnesota.
Wentz missed one snap at the end of the first half while being evaluated for a shoulder injury. Darrisaw hit a pre-determined snap limit after playing a whopping 76 snaps in last week's game against the Steelers, so he was removed in the fourth quarter. Skule then went from right tackle to left tackle, with Rouse coming into the game at RT.
Mason out-snapping Scott 43 to 14 is notable after last week (in a negative game script) was 47 to 29. Ham played his typical 12 snaps in his return to action. Akers played one single snap and made it count by throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Oliver.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jefferson — 82.9
2. Darrisaw — 74.5
3. Addison — 70.5
4. Wentz — 67.1
5. Nailor — 65.2
Jefferson was simply incredible in the Vikings' win. Darrisaw did his usual thing before leaving the game. Addison returned from a first-quarter team suspension to catch the game-winning touchdown. Wentz delivered in the clutch. Nailor was solid as the WR3.
The lowest grades went to Huber (40.8) and Brandel (41.0). Huber was penalized twice and beaten for a sack and four pressures in his first NFL start. The Brandel grade is a bit surprising, as he seemed to hold up adequately in his first career game at center.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Browns (out of 70)
- S Theo Jackson: 70
- S Josh Metellus: 70
- LB Eric Wilson: 70
- CB Byron Murphy Jr: 69
- CB Isaiah Rodgers: 67
- OLB Jonathan Greenard: 66
- OLB Dallas Turner: 65
- LB Ivan Pace Jr: 48
- DT Jonathan Allen: 48
- DT Jalen Redmond: 41
- DT Levi Drake Rodriguez: 37
- DT Javon Hargrave: 33
- S Harrison Smith: 29
- DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 27
- CB Jeff Okudah: 20
- OLB Bo Richter: 9
- S Jay Ward: 1
Nothing here is too shocking. Turner continues to play close to an every-down role with Andrew Van Ginkel sidelined. Wilson has emerged as the Vikings' No. 1 linebacker, not Pace, with Blake Cashman out. And the defensive tackle rotation is five deep. Redmond and Rodriguez played more than Hargrave, but the limited snap count led to quite the day from Hargrave (more on that in a second). Ingram-Dawkins recorded his first career sack.
Smith jumped up to 29 snaps after averaging 19.5 over his first two games of the season. His playing time figures to continue to grow, but his days as an every-down player might be over unless something happens to Jackson or Metellus. Okudah made the game-sealing tackle.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Hargrave — 87.6
2. Greenard — 75.8
3. Metellus — 74.3
4. Rodriguez — 71.1
5. Turner — 71.0
Hargrave played his fewest snaps of the season in a game that he finished healthy, and whether coincidentally or not, he also played his best game of the season. He had four pressures on 21 pass rush snaps and was also effective against the run. It'll be interesting to see if the Vikings keep his usage similar moving forward.
Greenard had six pressures to bounce back from his quietest game of the season as a pass rusher (which was largely because Aaron Rodgers got the ball out so quickly last week). He only has one sack this season, but he's been incredibly impactful. Metellus, Rodriguez, and Turner all had strong all-around games, as did Redmond and Ingram-Dawkins.
The lowest grades on defense went to Wilson and Murphy, who were mostly dinged for their run defense.