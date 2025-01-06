Vikings snap counts and notable PFF grades from tough loss to Lions
The Vikings' Super Bowl dreams suffered a painful setback on Sunday night in their 31-9 loss to the Lions. With so much on the line, it was missed opportunities, a rough Sam Darnold performance, and four Jahmyr Gibbs touchdowns that told the story as Detroit turned a low-scoring affair into a blowout late. The loss drops the Vikings to the No. 5 seed in the NFC and sends them on the road to face the Rams in the wild card round next Monday night.
Let's dive into this week's snap counts and PFF grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Lions (out of 65)
* C Garrett Bradbury: 65
* LG Blake Brandel: 65
* RG Dalton Risner: 65
* LT Cam Robinson: 65
* QB Sam Darnold: 65
* RT Brian O’Neill: 65
* WR Justin Jefferson: 64
* WR Jordan Addison: 58
* TE T.J. Hockenson: 51
* RB Aaron Jones: 40
* WR Jalen Nailor: 32
* TE Josh Oliver: 30
* RB Cam Akers: 20
* FB C.J. Ham: 12
* TE Johnny Mundt: 6
* WR Trent Sherfield: 6
* WR Brandon Powell: 6
No surprises here. These are the 17 players who see the field for the Vikings' offense on a weekly basis, with exceptions usually only coming if someone gets hurt or the starters are pulled. Jones left the game briefly with nagging injuries, but he returned and is doing fine. Akers had a 58-yard run that was Minnesota's longest play of the night.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Akers — 70.5
2. Jones — 69.9
3. O'Neill — 67.5
4. Oliver — 66.8
5. Nailor — 65.6
The Vikings' running backs were both good in this game, which begs the question of why Kevin O'Connell didn't give them more opportunities to run the ball down near the goal line. Oliver and Nailor had five catches on seven combined targets, compared to six catches on 23 targets for Jefferson, Hockenson, and Addison.
And the bottom 5... (min. 20 snaps)
1. Brandel — 42.0
2. Darnold — 45.8
3. Jefferson — 46.4
4. Addison — 50.2
5. Robinson — 53.4
Darnold obviously had a very bad game, but he wasn't alone. Neither of his top two receivers played well, either. Nor did Hockenson, who barely missed this list. Throw in a rough day from the left side of Minnesota's offensive line, and there was just too much to overcome. Brandel and Robinson combined to allow 17 pressures, per PFF.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Lions (out of 68)
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 65
* LB Blake Cashman: 62
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 62
* S Harrison Smith: 61
* S Josh Metellus: 61
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 56
* DL Harrison Phillips: 54
* S Camryn Bynum: 54
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 53
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 47
* LB Ivan Pace Jr: 30
* DL Jihad Ward: 28
* DL Jerry Tillery: 27
* DL Jalen Redmond: 26
* OLB Dallas Turner: 25
* CB Shaq Griffin: 18
* OLB Gabriel Murphy: 7
* S Theo Jackson: 6
* CB Dwight McGlothern: 3
* S Jay Ward: 3
This was a game where the Vikings leaned on their base personnel (including Phillips and Bullard) more than needed Griffin as a third cornerback. Ward, Tillery, and Redmond all mixed in on the D-line rotation as well, and Turner was needed in a decent-sized role with Pat Jones II out. The Vikings eventually pulled their starters at the very end and gave a few snaps to some young reserves.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Greenard — 77.6
2. Pace — 76.2
3. Jihad Ward —71.2
4. Gilmore — 70.9
5. Smith — 66.0
Even with 31 points allowed, it's difficult to blame the Vikings' defense for this game. They held one of the NFL's elite offenses to just ten points on its first seven possessions, coming away with two interceptions and a turnover on downs. Eventually, because the offense kept putting them on the field, the dam broke and Jahmyr Gibbs had a career night. Greenard and Pace were standouts in this one, while Smith recorded his 37th career interception.
And the bottom 5... (min. 20 snaps)
1. Tillery — 35.3
2. Redmond — 38.4
3. Turner — 47.5
4. Cashman — 53.0
5. Bynum — 53.4
Five others — Phillips, Van Ginkel, Metellus, Bullard, and Byron Murphy — weren't far off this list. Cashman led the Vikings with four pressures as a blitzer, but PFF dinged him for his coverage. Bynum was charged with three missed tackles. Van Ginkel had a huge hit on Gibbs but will have nightmares about his dropped interception that might've been his third pick-six of the year. Overall, the big second half from the Lions' offense probably skews some of these grades, but the Vikings' defense wasn't the main culprit in this loss.
