Vikings snap counts, notable PFF grades from blowout win over Bengals
After scoring six total points one week earlier, the Vikings racked up six total touchdowns in a 48-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, they received some pretty good PFF grades as a result, including the single highest grade the company has ever given out. Let's do our weekly dive into the snap counts and grades to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Bengals (out of 60)
- C Michael Jurgens: 60
- LG Donovan Jackson: 56
- WR Jalen Nailor: 50
- WR Justin Jefferson: 48
- RT Brian O'Neill: 48
- RG Will Fries: 48
- QB Carson Wentz: 48
- WR Adam Thielen: 45
- TE T.J. Hockenson: 41
- LT Christian Darrisaw: 38
- RB Jordan Mason: 36
- OL Blake Brandel: 26
- TE Josh Oliver: 21
- RB Zavier Scott: 17
- TE Ben Yurosek: 13
- WR Tai Felton: 12
- RG Joe Huber: 12
- LT Walter Rouse: 12
- QB Max Brosmer: 12
- WR Myles Price: 10
- RB Cam Akers: 7
The Vikings finally ran more than 50 offensive plays in a game! And this week, they were up by so much that they got to do something you rarely get to do in the NFL, which is bench your starters and give young players some run. That included the first career offensive snaps for Brosmer, Felton, Huber, and Price (and Scott, who was the RB2 without Aaron Jones and played prior to garbage time).
Jackson is going to miss some time with a wrist injury, so Brandel — who played 22 snaps at left tackle and four at left guard — will step in at LG overseas. Ryan Kelly is expected to be back in the lineup at center. Darrisaw, who made a massive difference in his return to action, figures to be a full-time player next week.
It's going to be very interesting to see what happens at wide receiver moving forward. Jordan Addison's three-game suspension is over, and he should immediately step into the No. 2 role alongside Jefferson. What does that mean for Nailor and Thielen? Kevin O'Connell said on Monday he views it as having "four starters" in that receiver room. Notably, Thielen has just two catches in three games.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Oliver — 87.6
2. Hockenson — 86.8
3. Jefferson — 75.7
4. Mason — 70.7
5. Fries — 67.7
This was a great game for the Vikings' tight end duo. They became the first two Vikings tight ends to catch a touchdown pass in the same game since Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. in 2019. Both Oliver and Hockenson also blocked at a very high level. Jefferson did his usual thing with five catches for 75 yards, while Mason was a revelation in a 116-yard, two-touchdown day.
Wentz was at 61.4, which makes sense. What doesn't make much sense is Darrisaw getting a 58.0 grade. He wasn't perfect in his first game back, but he looked a whole lot better than that while turning Trey Hendrickson into a non-factor. The two lowest grades among players who met the 20-snap threshold went to Thielen and Jurgens. Thielen's 38.7 grade is the lowest mark he's received in his entire career (minimum 10 snaps).
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Bengals (out of 56)
- S Theo Jackson: 50
- S Josh Metellus: 46
- OLB Jonathan Greenard: 44
- LB Ivan Pace Jr: 43
- CB Byron Murphy Jr: 42
- LB Eric Wilson: 41
- CB Isaiah Rodgers: 41
- DT Levi Drake Rodriguez: 38
- OLB Dallas Turner: 34
- DT Jalen Redmond: 34
- DT Jonathan Allen: 33
- DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: 28
- CB Jeff Okudah: 28
- S Harrison Smith: 22
- OLB Bo Richter: 15
- CB Dwight McGlothern: 15
- OLB Chaz Chambliss: 14
- S Jay Ward: 13
- DT Javon Hargrave: 11
- LB Austin Keys: 8
- OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 8
- S Tavierre Thomas: 6
- LB Kobe King: 3
The Vikings also got to bench their starters on the other side of the ball and give Keys and King their first NFL defensive snaps (and Keys picked up his first career sack). Rodriguez and Redmond got a ton of work at defensive tackle, in part because Hargrave left early with an injury that isn't expected to force him to miss any additional time.
The Vikings eased a couple key veterans back into action after injury absences. Smith played 22 snaps and still managed to have a major impact, highlighted by getting the deflection on Rodgers' pick-six in the first quarter. Van Ginkel was credited with two sacks on just eight snaps, although one of them came when he simply touched Jake Browning before he went out of bounds on a 0-yard scramble. His playing time figures to skyrocket next week.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Rodgers — 99.9
2. T. Jackson — 91.5
3. Greenard — 90.8
4. Redmond — 89.8
5. Smith — 81.7
Rodriguez barely missed the cut at 80.4. Wilson, Murphy, Allen, and Turner earned strong grades as well. It was quite the day for basically everyone on Brian Flores' defense.
That 99.9 from Rodgers is obviously incredible. It's never been done before. Jackson was also phenomenal in coverage, Greenard was all over the field against both the run and the pass, and the Redmond/Rodriguez duo were massive in the middle. Turner, Greenard, Redmond, Pace, and Allen were all credited with at least three pressures in the pass rush.
The two lowest grades on defense went to Okudah and Ingram-Dawkins.