Vikings training camp recap, Day 17: Will Reichard continues to shine
I'm pretty sure this is Day 17 of Vikings training camp, if we're still calling it that. It doesn't quite feel like training camp anymore — there are no fans in attendance and we're just one week away from roster cutdown day — but it isn't quite the regular season yet either. Since this is the last week where reporters are allowed to watch full practices, I'm going to say it's still camp.
Either way, the Vikings held another practice on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center. It was the second session for Stephon Gilmore with his new team and the second session for fellow veteran cornerback Shaq Griffin since his return from a hamstring injury. Safety Josh Metellus got a rest day.
Let's empty the notebook with some observations and thoughts.
Rookie kicker Will Reichard continues to be absolutely nails during practice. He went 8 for 8 today, hitting twice to end situational drills and then making six more for good measure. His last kick came from around 58 yards. Two of Reichard's kicks nailed the metal pole that sits behind the practice field and directly down the middle of the two uprights.
I know there will be jaded Vikings fans who think I'm jinxing him, but I'm just reporting what I see. Whether it carries over to the regular season or not, I can tell you Greg Joseph was never this consistently impressive during any of the past few training camps.
The Vikings' defense continues to give the offense problems, which shouldn't be particularly surprising given the talent and experience that Brian Flores has at his disposal, not to mention the insane array of pressure packages Flores is constantly sending. Byron Murphy Jr. came off the edge at one point and batted down a pass. Levi Drake Rodriguez got into the backfield for a pressure. Kamu Grugier-Hill blitzed up the middle and forced Sam Darnold into a rushed throw that was picked off by Harrison Smith. Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner were impactful. Gilmore looked good in coverage.
I think the takeaway here is more about how good the Vikings' defense could be this season than any major concern about the offense, which is playing without one of its most important players in T.J. Hockenson. I think this is a clearly more talented Minnesota defense — yes, even without Danielle Hunter — than the one that finished 11th in DVOA last year in Flores' first season with the team.
The offense had its moments in this practice, too. Sam Darnold hit on a couple deep balls, including one to Justin Jefferson and another to Jalen Nailor. Darnold also connected with Johnny Mundt several times, one of which went for a leaping touchdown in a red zone period. Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler both got into open space a couple times.
The offense could be solid if Darnold plays well. This defense just looks like it's going be to a handful for even very good offenses this year.
Let's end with a few bonus thoughts on players seemingly on the roster bubble.
— Rookie corner Dwight McGlothern had a pick against Nick Mullens in 1-on-1 action. He continues to make a push for a 53-man roster spot. If the Vikings try to sneak him on the practice squad, he might get claimed.
— Jay Ward, who had a PBU covering Josh Oliver on a deep seam route, is an interesting one to me. Is he a corner? Is he a safety? Is his versatility and special teams value enough to get him on the roster? I really wonder how the Vikings view Ward compared to players like Bobby McCain and McGlothern and Lewis Cine.
— Jihad Ward (no relation to Jay) mixed in with the first team and seems like a guy with a good chance to make the roster. He’s a ninth-year veteran who had 5 sacks last year and can play both on the edge and the interior at 6’5”, 285 pounds.
— Trent Sherfield had a nice sliding catch late in practice. I continue to think the Vikings will keep six receivers so they can get both Sherfield and Trishton Jackson on the roster behind the top four guys.
