Vikings' wave of Saturday roster moves includes the return of C.J. Ham
The Vikings made a wave of roster moves on Saturday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Browns in London.
Here they are:
- C Ryan Kelly placed on IR
- FB C.J. Ham activated from IR
- QB Desmond Ridder waived
- OL Vershon Lee signed to 53-man roster
- RB Cam Akers elevated from practice squad
- OL Henry Byrd elevated from practice squad
We covered Kelly landing on injured reserve due to his latest concussion in a separate story.
With Michael Jurgens out due to a hamstring injury, Blake Brandel will make his first career appearance at center against Cleveland. His backup will be Lee, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina who the Vikings signed in June. Lee played center, left guard, and right tackle during his five-year college career.
The return of Ham is significant. The Vikings spent the first four weeks of the season without their fullback and one of their most valuable special teams players due to a knee injury that landed him on IR in late August. Ham, the Vikings' second-longest-tenured player behind Harrison Smith, played 277 offensive snaps and 299 on special teams last season.
Getting Ham back should provide a boost for the Vikings in the running game and on special teams. He typically only plays around 15-20 snaps per game on offense, but he's useful in those snaps as a lead blocker in the run game. Kevin O'Connell also sometimes deploys him on obvious passing downs because of his abilities as a pass protector out of the backfield. The 32-year-old Ham has played in 136 games with the Vikings since the 2017 season and has scored six career touchdowns.
Ridder being waived is notable in that it means the Vikings will only have two quarterbacks available for Sunday's game. With J.J. McCarthy ruled out, it'll be a third consecutive start for Carson Wentz, with rookie Max Brosmer as his backup. It's highly unlikely that both players would become unavailable in the same game, but it would be fascinating to see who the Vikings' emergency quarterback would be in that situation. Hopefully it won't get to that point.
The Vikings signed Ridder in mid-September after McCarthy's injury. The former Falcons third-round pick spent last season with the Raiders. If McCarthy is healthy after the bye week — and that's not exactly a sure thing — the Vikings would be back to a full three-person quarterback room.
Lastly, Byrd and Akers being elevated to the gameday roster gives the Vikings some additional depth. Byrd is presumably the backup to both Joe Huber at left guard and Will Fries at right guard. Akers has now been elevated for three consecutive games, but Zavier Scott has emerged as the Vikings' clear-cut RB2 while Aaron Jones is on IR. Akers did not play an offensive snap last week.