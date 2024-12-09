Watch: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson share a moment after Sunday's game
Justin Jefferson made sure to find Kirk Cousins after Sunday's Vikings-Falcons game and give his former quarterback a hug.
"Kirkio!" Jefferson yelled. "Good job, my boy. Great to see you, my guy. Keep doing your s***, dog."
"Thank you for what you meant to me, man," Cousins said.
"Always, same," Jefferson replied. "Much love."
Cousins will forever be Jefferson's first NFL quarterback and a big reason why he had such an incredible four-year start to his career. It was Cousins throwing the ball when Jefferson was the NFL's offensive player of the year in 2022. The two will be linked in record books and highlights that will be played for a long time, from Jefferson's iconic first career touchdown in 2020 to his miracle catch against the Bills in '22.
"It's always gonna be love with him," Jefferson said. "It was great to talk to him and see him again."
On the field, it wasn't a great day for Cousins in his highly-anticipated return to U.S. Bank Stadium. He got off to a good start and threw for 344 yards on the day, but he had no passing touchdowns and two key interceptions in a 42-21 loss that dropped the Falcons out of first place in the NFC South. He was outshined, in a big way, by Sam Darnold, the QB who replaced him in Minnesota.
Nonetheless, Cousins got a chance to catch up with plenty of former teammates and coaches before and after the game. Even if the fans booed him, the people he worked with over the years have nothing but love and respect for him.
"I just told him I'm so thankful for our time I had coaching him," Kevin O'Connell said of his interaction with Cousins after the game. "I love him as a person. I think he's a great human being, great father, great husband. He stands for so many great things that I always really valued. I'm proud of the way he's transitioned down to a new place this year. He's had a lot of success, and I think he's going to continue to do so."
