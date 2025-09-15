Wentz gets chance to revive career with Vikings' McCarthy reportedly out 2-4 weeks
Carson Wentz has a chance to show the world he's still got it when he starts for the Minnesota Vikings in place of injured quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
McCarthy, ruled out with a sprained ankle, will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that McCarthy is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. That puts Wentz under center, with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer being elevated to backup quarterback.
"He was really impressive last week," head coach Kevin O'Connell said of Wentz, who has been with the Vikings since August 24. "You felt the veteran presence and the command. He's really smart. A guy that's played a lot of football and he's been able to get himself to a place where he's felt very comfortable these past two weeks had he needed to go in the football game. Now he'll get a week of preparation to get ready to go play."
"He's going to be a snap away and I know Max will be prepared," O'Connell said of Brosmer.
Wentz, 32, is a long way removed from the 2017 season in which he he voted by his peers as the No. 3 player in the annual top-100 rankings, finished third in the MVP vote, and was named to the All-Pro second team. In fact, you can argue that the last game that really mattered with Wentz was four teams and three years ago.
His last start was Week 18 of last season when the Chiefs rested their starters and lost 38-0 to the Broncos. Wentz completed 10-of-17 passes for 98 yards and was sacked four times behind Kansas City's backup offensive line.
His only start in 2023 came in Week 18 when the Rams played the 49ers. Both teams rested numerous starters and Wentz led the Rams to a win by completing 17-of-24 passes for two touchdowns and an interception, while also rushing for a touchdown. The Rams had already clinched a playoff spot, but the win did secure L.A. the No. 6 seed.
In 2022, Wentz started the first six games of the season for the Commanders before a broken finger on his throwing hand forced him to injured reserve. He threw for 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in those starts, including seven touchdowns in the first two games.
Wentz was solid in 2021, when he played under coach Frank Reich with the Colts. He threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions as the Colts finished 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs.
He played for the Eagles from 2016 to 2020, and he was an MVP candidate on the 2017 team before he suffered a torn Achilles late in the season and the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl in Minneapolis with Nick Foles at quarterback.
When surrounded by a decent offensive line, quality scheme and strong skill position players, Wentz has always been good. Between 2017 and 2019, the North Dakota native threw for 81 touchdowns and 21 interceptions (7 each season).
He struggled with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2020 before a solid statistical campaign in his last full season in 2021 with Indianapolis.
Wentz will get at least one start with a talented Vikings team. If he goes down with an injury or gets benched due to performance, Brosmer will be the next man up.
"Clearly, you'd love to have a little more experience there," O'Connell admitted in terms of the backup situation. "He's going to be a snap away and I know Max will be prepared."