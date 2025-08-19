Why Vikings added two offensive players ahead of final preseason game
The Vikings officially announced the addition of two offensive players on Tuesday. They've signed running back Xazavian Valladay and offensive lineman Zack Bailey. Linebacker Max Tooley, who was just brought back last week, was waived again to make room on the 90-man roster.
Valladay, whose signing with Minnesota was reported on Monday evening, gives the Vikings a running back who can perhaps play some significant snaps in Friday night's preseason finale against the Titans in Nashville. He had a prolific career at Wyoming and Arizona State from 2018 to 2022, racking up over 5,300 yards from scrimmage and 39 touchdown in 54 games. He set career highs with 1,481 yards and 18 touchdowns as a fifth-year senior at ASU.
Since going undrafted in 2023, Valladay has had brief stints with the Texans, Steelers, Jets, and Saints. The 27-year-old appeared in one regular season game with the Jets in 2023, only on special teams. He caught six passes for 62 yards in a preseason game with New York last year.
Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason won't play in Friday's game. It's also possible the Vikings feel like they've seen enough from Ty Chandler and Zavier Scott, who are competing for the No. 3 running back role on the 53-man roster. Thus, Valladay joins rookie Tre Stewart as another RB who the Vikings can use on Friday if they feel inclined.
Bailey, 29, is a journeyman offensive lineman who has been on Minnesota's roster before. After going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2019, he landed with the Buccaneers and then signed with the Vikings' practice squad in December 2020. He stuck around in Minnesota until the following October. Bailey has also had stints with the Colts, Commanders, Chargers, Falcons, and Jets. He's played in two regular season games.
Listed at 6'5" and 315 pounds, Bailey can play several spots along the offensive line.
These two moves are probably just to give the Vikings a couple fresh bodies for their third preseason game this weekend. In addition to Valladay, Bailey could see some time in the game if there's another offensive lineman the Vikings want to keep on the sideline for whatever reason. The best-case scenario for Valladay and Bailey would be to stick around on the practice squad after roster cuts next week, but even that is probably a long shot.
The Vikings play in Tennessee at 7 p.m. CT on Friday.