The Minnesota Vikings are a contender during the 2026 NFL season, but it is never too soon to think about the future of the franchise. As players get older, the team needs to prepare to move on from some veteran players before they start becoming a detriment to the team.

The Vikings have prepared at some positions. For example, star safety Harrison Smith is 37 years old and likely in his final year in the NFL. Minnesota has already prepared for life without the "Hitman" by drafting Jakobe Thomas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

There are three players on Minnesota's roster whom general manager Nolan Teasley will want to replace with a rookie for the next season. All three players have contributed to the team, making their replacement an essential task.

1. Andrew DePaola, long snapper - Age: 39



Long snapper Andrew DePaola is in his seventh season with the Vikings and his 12th season in the NFL. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, All-Pro First Team twice, and All-Pro Second Team twice. He is the oldest player on Minnesota's roster and has been a solid part of the special teams unit since his arrival.

The Vikings have a 25-year-old kicker and a 26-year-old punter. When two of the special teams trio is so young, Minnesota will want to find a young long snapper to grow and develop with the other specialists to provide consistency for many years to come.

2. Kyle Van Noy, edge rusher - Age: 35

Although this is his first season with the Vikings, Kyle Van Noy is the second-oldest edge rusher in the NFL, behind only Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers. The veteran defender is thriving in a backup/rotational role in Minnesota, registering 2.5 sacks while playing 35.5 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

His 71.5 Pro Football Focus grade shows his effectiveness this year, and his 78.9 run defense grade only increases his value. Unless the Vikings feel confident in Chaz Chambliss, Bo Richter, Tyler Batty, or one of the team's practice squad edge rushers filling that gap, the position could be addressed early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

3. Carson Wentz, quarterback - Age: 33

Thirty-three isn't ancient for a quarterback, but Carson Wentz may have played his final game as a Pro in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Wentz looked like the wear and tear on his body caught up to him in that historically bad performance, and Minnesota needs to prepare for a future without him.

Quarterback is the most important position in football, and having a quality backup is essential. Even though the future starter is still up in the air, drafting a passer to develop would be smart, even if the Vikings bring back a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Kyler Murray after this year.

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