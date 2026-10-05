Vikings Week 4 Report Card: Grading Every Position After Grinding Out Win vs. Dolphins

Maybe someday Vikings fans will get to witness a pretty win. That day was not Sunday, but now, at 4-0, it's best not to look a gift horse in the mouth.

The Vikings took down the Dolphins 15-10 with their tried-and-tested formula: elite defense combined with questionable offense. It hasn't been the most beautiful start to the season, but each week, Minnesota has somehow found a way, with contributions from everywhere.

So, with that being said, let's get into how each Vikings position group performed in the Week 4 win.

Quarterback: C

Kyler Murray was noticeably better this week, but mostly just took advantage of his available checkdowns to running backs and tight ends with a pedestrian 6.7 yards per completion. After a rough first half, Murray settled in during the fourth quarter and showed what could be possible in this offense. It was an encouraging performance, even if it was against what is probably the worst team in the league.

Still, despite the lack of scoring plays, Murray protected the ball, and as long as the Vikings don't turn the ball over, there's always a chance to win.

Running Back: B

Aaron Jones Sr. has carried the load admirably without Jordan Mason, nearly notching his second 100-yard game of the season against Miami. The Vikings are playing with fire, though, running the injured 31-year-old at a high clip, and the tread is certainly wearing on the tires. Do they really have a choice, though?

Not really, as neither DeeJay Dallas nor Demond Claiborne have shown much juice. Claiborne did have his biggest day of the season with three carries for 12 yards.

Wide Receiver: C

Without Justin Jefferson, the Vikings needed a big game from Jordan Addison. Despite the win, that didn't happen, as Addison finished the day with a modest four catches and 52 yards. Jauan Jennings is also a clear afterthought in the Minnesota offense after notching just his second reception of the year, and it's safe to say that his offseason acquisition was extremely overhyped.

The Vikings' Jauan Jennings signing is heading towards bust territory after another invisible performance. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings have had just one wide receiver touchdown since Jefferson's two-score outburst in Week 1, and this group must start ascending soon.

Tight End: A

Have a day, T.J. Hockenson.

The Minnesota tight end had a career performance, racking up 13 catches for 119 yards and what could have been a late touchdown had he not slid to run out the clock. Murray found a favorite target, at least for this week, and it was a good day for a unit that played its first game without their No. 2 guy, Josh Oliver.

Offensive Line: F

After going three straight games to start the season without a sack, the Dolphins dropped Murray on his first dropback of the game. Miami got to him three more times in the contest, and penalties and injuries to both Donovan Jackson and Christian Darrisaw stacked up to make it the worst game (h/t Vikings) of the year for the Vikings' offensive line.

Christian Darrisaw is being evaluated for a concussion and his return is questionable. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 4, 2026

The solid run game was about the only redeeming factor in this one, while the injury concerns are certainly a huge factor to monitor moving forward.

Defensive Line: C

The interior defensive line had a down day overall, but it felt more like an anomaly than a sign of things to come. The Dolphins ran the ball well, putting up 121 yards on the ground, and there wasn't much push inside on Malik Willis dropbacks either.

Ultimately, they did allow the edges and linebackers to shine, though, too.

Linebackers: A

Dallas Turner continued his push for a possible Defensive Player of the Year award and now has 5.5 sacks after getting two more on Sunday. Fans also got their first look at rookie Jake Golday, who took his first defensive snaps of the season, and Blake Cashman continued his 15-game streak of performances with seven or more tackles.

The edges and off-ball backers for the Vikings have been arguably some of the best in the NFL through four weeks, and it's an incredibly fun group to watch.

Secondary: B

The secondary was fine, but never really got tested by a struggling Miami offense. Malik Willis attempted just 17 passes, but also only threw for 85 yards. The Vikings dropped a few potential interceptions and could've had a bigger day if they reeled in even just one of them.

Special Teams: A

This team might very well be 1-3 without Will Reichard, who has now accounted for 49% of the Vikings' total points this season. Reichard continued his All-Pro bid by scoring all 15 of Minnesota's points on Sunday afternoon, including a game-high 50-yarder. Meanwhile, Myles Price was electric once again with a 47-yard kick return and a 36-yard punt return.

The only real blemish was the poor performance by Johnny Hekker, who shanked a few punts on the way to a 37.8-yard average, but hopefully Brett Thorson is on the mend anyway.

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