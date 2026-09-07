3 Free Agents Vikings Still Have Time to Sign Before Week 1 (Depth Is Still Available)

Free agent signings don't have to break the bank or make headlines to make the Minnesota Vikings a better team. Adding quality players at a reasonable price can add depth to a roster and raise the talent floor during the long, arduous season.

The Vikings have been busy this year, signing several bigger names in the league, such as Kyler Murray, Jauan Jennings, and Kyle Van Noy, while bringing in other talent like Ryan Van Demark and James Pierre.

That said, Minnesota might not be done adding talent to its roster. There are a few positions where the team could still need some help or might want to add some depth to push the players above them on the depth chart.

Below, we'll highlight three free agents Minnesota can still sign before the regular season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

1. Ryan Bates, Center

The Vikings already added Nick Samac after trimming the roster to 53 players. Although his 11 games of experience with Carolina are nice, he was relegated to playing special teams, where he played all 46 of his snaps with the Panthers.

Getting a more experienced player to push starting center Blake Brandel and provide a quality backup for him would be a good idea. Former Chicago Bears center Ryan Bates fits the bill well without breaking the bank.

Bates is 29 years old, so he is still young enough to stick around for a while, but he also has seven NFL seasons of experience, in which he played in 92 games, starting 21. In his career, he has played 1,541 offensive snaps and 426 special teams snaps.

That mix of youth and experience would raise the floor of the center position immediately and wouldn't break the bank, especially with his $1.2 million estimated market value according to Spotrac.

2. Kris Boyd, Cornerback

Familiarity is a good thing, particularly at a position where the Vikings don't have many bodies to go around. Minnesota has six cornerbacks on the roster, but the group as a whole lacks experience. Jay Ward, Byron Murphy Jr., and Isaiah Rodgers should be solid, but Chuck Demmings, James Pierre, and Zemiah Vaughn each have one year or less of experience in Minnesota.

Boyd wasn't a star for the Vikings, but he was a solid contributor. He played in 58 games for Minnesota between 2019 and 2022. He took part in 636 defensive snaps and 1068 special teams snaps.

Kris Boyd could be a solid free-agent addition for the Minnesota Vikings before Week 1. | USA TODAY Sports

Boyd is 29 years old, stands 5-foot-11, and weighs 201 pounds. Since leaving Minnesota in 2023, he has struggled to find a role. In 23 games between the Texans and Cardinals, the veteran cornerback had only had 10 combined tackles on 51 defensive snaps and 464 special teams snaps.

Last season, Boyd joined the New York Jets, but did not play due to a season-ending shoulder injury that placed him on injured reserve.

Minnesota might be the place for Boyd to get his groove back.

3. Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE

Starting edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner are solid starters. Having Kyle Van Noy as an experienced backup allows a strong rotation. However, losing Tyler Batty to a season-ending ACL tear during the preseason threw a wrench in Minnesota's plans

Chaz Chambliss and Bo Richter are the depth behind those three contributors, but adding someone like Gross-Matos could add more experience and potential.

At 28 years old, Gross-Matos missed time last season with a hip injury but returned in Week 16. Assuming he is healthy, adding someone with six years of experience and 74 games played might be wise unless the team really likes what Chambliss and Richter bring to the table.

Gross-Matos has never had five or more sacks in a season, but Minnesota wouldn't want him in a full-time role anyway. His 169 career combined tackles and four fumble recoveries would be enough to convince the Vikings that he could add depth to the edge rush of the purple and gold in 2026.

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