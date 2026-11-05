Kyler Murray Ruled Out: How Carson Wentz Can Beat the Bills

Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz? The Vikings' quarterback debate reached its pinnacle last Sunday after a troubling defeat to the Detroit Lions, leaving many to wonder whether Kevin O'Connell would consider making a switch after another lackluster performance from Murray.

That question has been answered, although not in a traditional sense. Murray was dealing with a sore hamstring after the loss, and O'Connell has now said it'll keep the quarterback sidelined at least this week, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Wentz will get the start against the Bills.

Kyler Murray (hamstring strain) is OUT for Monday's game, per Kevin O'Connell. Carson Wentz will start vs. Bills.



O'Connell says Murray is week to week. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 5, 2026

O'Connell also mentioned that the injury won't lead to Murray going on injured reserve, but they'll have to take things a bit slower with his hamstring because of how important Murray's legs are to his game.

Carson Wentz will get the nod against Buffalo in a hugely important game

The injury obviously isn't ideal, and losing any depth at quarterback hurts, but the Vikings will now get a relatively pressure-free look at their potential new starter.

Wentz has already played in two games this year for Minnesota--a big three-touchdown day in the opener and a quieter day in the Chicago monsoon. The 39-point outburst in Week 1 is still the Vikings' highest-scoring game this season by a mile. The Bills now come to town with an offense rivaling that of the Lions, and there's no question the Vikings will have to put up points.

Up to this point, Murray has done well protecting the football and avoiding the big mistakes that lose games. That's certainly beneficial for a coach who wins over 90% of the time when his team ties or wins the turnover battle. But Murray isn't adding much value beyond that, and has struggled to find receivers and work the middle of the field.

Ideally, Wentz takes care of the ball too, but also finds ways to get the ball to this other guy named Justin Jefferson. It's the worst- kept secret in the NFL right now that Jefferson is unhappy with the offense, and it's hard to blame him. His 6.7 targets per game rank 36th in the NFL, and Murray has struggled to both find Jefferson and then get him the ball accurately.

And while the Bills' offense is ferocious, the defense is allowing 254.7 yards per game through the air (ranked 30th in the league). So, the opportunity will certainly be there for Wentz to make an impact if he can work the field. Getting the ball to the best player on the planet couldn't hurt either.

If Wentz and the Vikings' offense rolls, does that bring up questions about the quarterback position for the remainder of the season? It should, but for now, O'Connell says he's only focused on Monday night.

Kevin O’Connell says his focus is on this week’s game when asked if Carson Wentz could be the starter going forward if he plays well on Monday Night. pic.twitter.com/ghKhxis1QJ — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 5, 2026

Week 9 will have a lasting impact on the remainder of 2026

The Vikings are still 6-1, riding a generational defense. Last week showed a bit of fatigue starting to set in after Brian Flores' unit carried the team for the first two months of the season.

Eventually, the offense will have to do its fair share if the Vikings are to make a deep playoff run. Maybe Wentz is the start of that? If he's not...well, let's try to think about it.

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