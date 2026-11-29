The Vikings have seven games remaining on the 2026 NFL schedule, including Week 12 vs. the Falcons. Although every game is important, some games will have a much more important feel to them or even possible playoff implications.

Of course, the best-case scenario for the remainder of the season involves the Vikings winning the NFC North and earning the top seed in the NFC. However, to achieve any of those goals, Minnesota must treat every game as a must-win situation.

But which remaining games on the schedule are the most important for the Vikings to win? And which aren't as crucial to win?

Here is a ranking of those games from least to most important.

7. Week 14 @ Patriots

Non-division games outside the conference are less important when determining a tiebreaker. But even a road game against the Patriots is essential to win when trying to make a playoff push.

New England is a bit of a train wreck right now. Despite having a 5-5 record and representing the AFC in last year's Super Bowl, the Patriots aren't a major threat to the Vikings. A leg injury to starting quarterback Drake Maye will sideline him for this game, likely forcing Tommy DeVito into that role in Week 14.

Star wide receiver A.J. Brown will also likely miss the game against Minnesota after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions in Germany. Brown has been a bust this season, especially considering New England gave up a first-round and a fifth-round pick to acquire him, and he has caught only 11 passes on 26 targets for 108 yards and zero touchdowns this year.

6. Week 17 @ Jets

The Jets aren't going to strike fear into their opponents, but their 3-8 record is a little deceiving. Their strong rushing attack has picked up 88 first downs on the ground this season, the fifth-most in the league.

U.S. Bank Stadium will be he venue for this game, giving the Purple and Gold another advantage. Not having to play in the cold, snowy atmosphere of New Jersey in early January is definitely a good thing for a team so familiar with playing indoors.

Minnesota still can't afford to sleep on the Jets. Games sometimes don't go the way people expect them to. Those "trap" games everyone expects one team to win can easily become a loss with overconfidence heading into the contest.

5. Week 12 vs. Falcons

Winning games against opponents in the same conference could become a factor in tie-breakers for a potential playoff berth. This is an important game for the Vikings to get back on track after recent losses to the Lions and 49ers.

This will be an interesting game for Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played for the Falcons before his short stint with the Raiders. This will be an opportunity for the veteran passer to show up the young quarterback Atlanta drafted to replace him.

Now, the Falcons have Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback. After the release of Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, Penix's immediate backup will be veteran Andy Dalton, best known for his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Falcons are allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game this season, surrendering 239.1 yards per contest. They are also tied for allowing the fifth-most passing touchdowns per game, giving up 1.9 per game.

4. Week 16 vs. Commanders

The NFC East is a mess this season. Between injuries and inconsistencies, none of the teams have been able to take a commanding lead in the division. Although they are better than the NFC South, there isn't a lot to fear.

Washington is 4-5-1 this season and is second in the division behind the New York Giants. However, their team is a mess. Defensively, they are tied for allowing the fifth-most passing touchdowns per game at 1.9 and the second-most passing yards per game at 248.4 yards.

While losing to the Commanders would be humiliating, they just signed former 49ers standout Brandon Aiyuk to pair with former Vikings "Minneapolis Miracle" recipient Stefon Diggs, making the game a bit more interesting.

3. Week 13 vs. Panthers

The Panthers are on top of the NFC South, but that isn't a huge accomplishment this season. When a 5-5 record is good enough to put a team on top of a division, that says a lot about how competitive that division is.

Still, there will be a team from the NFC South in the playoffs, and that team will host at least one playoff game this season. If the Vikings end up as a Wild Card team in the playoffs, they could travel to Carolina in the playoffs.

This game in Week 13 will be held in Minnesota, which should give the Vikings an advantage. A win over the Panthers would give the team momentum toward a possible postseason rematch that would happen on the road.

2. Week 15 vs. Lions

Division games are the most important ones on the schedule. And when that team has already narrowly defeated the Vikings once this year, it makes the game even more important for Minnesota to get a win.

Thankfully, the second head-to-head matchup between the Lions and the Vikings will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium. Hopefully, the home-field advantage will make a major difference in the outcome of the Week 13 game.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff has the patience and poise to withstand defensive coordinator Brian Flores's blitzes. Meanwhile, dynamic running back Jahmyr Gibbs and superstar wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown give the Lions scary weapons that will force the Vikings to put more points on the board.

Detroit was the first team to beat the Vikings this season. Let's hope they can't get another victory over Minnesota later this season.

1. Week 18 vs. Bears

Although Minnesota has already defeated the Bears once this season, that game happened in Week 2, before quarterback Caleb Williams found his groove and had the team's offense looking like a well-oiled machine.

The Bears will be looking for revenge in the regular-season finale, and playoff spots or positioning could be on the line in this game. It would be absolutely incredible if the Vikings could hold the Bears to a field goal again this year, considering they are on a six-game winning streak and scoring 30.3 points per game over that stretch.

If the Vikings expect the same Bears team from the 9-3 victory, they have another thing coming. With how important this game is—along with the timing of the matchup—there isn't a more essential game for the Vikings to win this season.

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