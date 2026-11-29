The Vikings' 2026 NFL regular season is more than halfway over, and some players are in better positions than others. Being a bigger contributor than expected can increase a player's value and potentially earn them more opportunities in the future.

Minnesota is 7-3 this season and on track for a playoff appearance. The coaching staff has done an excellent job putting key players in situations where they can thrive and help the team win.

Three players in particular have elevated their position since the start of the season. These hard-working Vikings have earned respect this year and should keep reaping the benefits down the second-half stretch.

1. Jalen Redmond, DT

The Vikings used two of their top draft picks this year to select defensive linemen. While those rookies have struggled to make an impact this season, Jalen Redmond has worked himself into an instrumental role for Minnesota.

Last season, Redmond was still a major contributor, playing 74.11 percent of the team's defensive snaps. That rate has increased in 2026, with him on the field for 81.04 percent of defensive plays. While that change may not seem significant, it will definitely make a difference when negotiating a contract extension after this season.

Jalen Redmond was incredible against the Bills. 5 pressures, half a sack, and his usual great run defense.



He's playing at an All-Pro level this season. pic.twitter.com/7bEsuRnyDV — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 11, 2026

Redmond already has seven quarterback hits and four pass defenses through 10 games. In 17 games last season, he had eight quarterback hits and five pass defenses. He is on track to shatter his numbers from 2025 if he continues his excellent play.

Redmond's success story is a testament to his hard work. His first stint in the NFL was a disaster. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Panthers in 2023, he was waived before the start of the season.

The 6'3", 305-lb defensive lineman then went to the XFL, where he finally made a name for himself with the Arlington Renegades, catching the eye of the Vikings.

The Purple and Gold signed him in 2024, proving that with hard work, players can get a second chance at success.

2. Joe Huber, OL

Minnesota wasn't sure what to do with offensive lineman Joe Huber during training camp this year. The second-year blocker was expected to be a backup guard, but he tried reps at center in an effort to get him on the field more often.

A season-ending torn meniscus to starting left guard Donovan Jackson thrust Huber into a starting role. He played only 79 offensive snaps as a rookie last year, but has already played 438 through ten games this season. Not only that, but he hasn't allowed a single sack to the opposing defense in 2026.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats and Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman was an undrafted free agent in 2025 and earned a spot on the 53-man roster despite heavy competition for those valuable spots.

Now, Huber is possibly in line for a starting job next season if the Vikings decide to move on from veteran right guard Will Fries. Making the change could save Minnesota a lot of money and reward a player who hasn't given up a single snap this season.

3. Kyle Van Noy, EDGE

Brought in as a rotational edge rusher to give Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel some rest, Kyle Van Noy has become an important part of defensive coordinator Brian Flores's scheme, participating in 36.47% of defensive snaps this season.

Van Noy has 12 quarterback pressures and three sacks this season, making the veteran linebacker a valuable asset. After joining the team late in the preseason, he acclimated quickly and has become irreplaceable for the Vikings.

Kyle Van Noy gets Minnesota's 5th sack of the first half 😳



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SGHDFWvbdn — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

The situation with Van Noy is significantly different from Redmond or Huber. At 35 years old, he isn't fighting for a starting job or more playing time somewhere. Instead, he is adding to his legacy by having an excellent season, but doing so in a role significantly different from the starting jobs he has had in the past.

With how well he is playing, it is hard to know whether Van Noy will want to play another season in the NFL. He is currently the second-oldest edge rusher behind Von Miller of the Cowboys. Despite his age, he is showing signs that he might want to play another season in the NFL, potentially returning to Minnesota in 2027.

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