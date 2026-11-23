One of the best stories of the year for the Vikings has been the success of free-agent signing Kyle Van Noy. The veteran edge rusher is the second-oldest player at his position in the league, but he has carved out a role for himself with the Purple and Gold.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and one-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, Van Noy has taken on a backup/rotational role for the Vikings. In his 13th season as a pro, he has played in every game this season, getting involved in 225 defensive snaps as of Week 11's loss to the 49ers.

Van Noy has 17 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks this season. Pro Football Focus also ranks him the 38th-best EDGE player (69.3) and the seventh-best at his position when it comes to run defense (78.9). That is great production from a veteran edge rusher making $2.75 million on his one-year deal with Minnesota.

Kyle Van Noy gets Minnesota's 5th sack of the first half 😳



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

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Interestingly enough, Van Noy's successful season may not have been in the cards if defensive coordinator Brian Flores hadn't set his ego aside. That's just another reason why the Vikings must do what they can to retain their DC after the 2026 season.

Brian Flores keeps giving Vikings reasons not to let him leave town

When Van Noy signed with the Vikings, his familiarity with Flores was obvious. The two spent time together with the Patriots from 2016 to 2018, when Flores was the linebackers coach, and then again with the Dolphins when the Brooklyn, NY native was head coach in 2020.

What fans might not have known is that Van Noy and Flores didn't part ways on the best of terms. Rumors of a rift swirled after Van Noy made his feelings clear when the Dolphins released him following the 2020 campaign.

"I am surprised and disappointed in their decision. As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field." Kyle Van Noy, March 2021

In the lead-up to the Week 11 clash with San Francisco, Minnesota's defensive coordinator said he and Van Noy were not on speaking terms upon their reunion.

"When he left Miami, that didn’t end the way I would’ve wanted it to. We didn’t speak for a while," Flores admitted. "That’s why I love football. This is probably the only place where we would come back and essentially mend fences and grow to love each other again. (Kyle) may not say that about me, but I’m saying that about him. That’s one of the things I love about the game, is that it just brings people together

Flores heaped praise on the veteran edge rusher, saying that he appreciates his hard work, leadership, and energy even though the two have had an "up-and-down" professional relationship in the NFL.

Leading by example

What is most interesting about that situation is that Flores didn't advise Minnesota against signing Van Noy. Instead, he embraced the opportunity to reconnect with his former player and attempt to repair the bonds that had previously been broken.

Emphasis is placed on having the best players possible to give a team the best chance to win games. However, even a roster full of the best players in the league will struggle to succeed without chemistry and trust.

For Flores and Van Noy to put their issues aside for the greater cause of winning in Minnesota says a lot about the maturity and dedication of the two individuals. Avoiding Van Noy would have caused the Vikings to miss out on a leader in the locker room and a productive player on the field.

Thankfully, that didn't happen. And the Purple and Gold are contenders this year.

Vikings can't let Flores walk out the door

Keeping Flores as the Vikings' defensive coordinator seems even more important after hearing his approach to players, in addition to his aggressive scheme. He's expected to be one of the top head-coaching candidates in the 2027 offseason, and while he deserves the recognition, the Vikings should be selfish and do what they can to keep him.

Flores's value to Minnesota is through the roof, and general manager Nolan Teasley will need to do anything possible to keep him in that role for as long as possible. It's time to open up the checkbook.

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