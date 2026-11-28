Despite their 7-3 record, the Vikings are often overlooked—or even worse—viewed as the dreaded 'F-word'. Fraudulent or not, though, Minnesota has been winning, and their favorable schedule likely means they'll cruise into the playoffs as an 11- or 12-win team.

But like most Vikings seasons that end with double-digit wins, their skills could be promptly flushed from their bodies Space Jam style, and the Wild Card Weekend is over before it's even started. Could 2026 be a different story, though?

Let's take a high-level look to see how this year's version of the Minnesota Vikings compares to the last five winners of the Super Bowl and see how things stack up. (Shoutout to our friends at Bears on SI for the idea—check theirs out here.)

The Vikings may be closer to a Super Bowl-caliber team than they appear

Stat 2026 Vikings Average of last 5 SB Winners PPG 18.6 27.9 YPG 295.4 375.6 Turnovers 11 (18.7 pace) 20.6 Allowed PPG 16.1 18.9 Allowed YPG 307.5 302.9 Takeaways 17 (28.9 pace) 26.2 Sacks 38 (64.6 pace) 51.2

Right off the bat, the points scored on offense are a stark difference—crushing even. The Vikings are scoring 33% less than the Super Bowl winners, and that's a dagger for most teams' championship aspirations 99% of the time. But the Vikings aren't most teams, and what they lack on offense, they make up for almost everywhere else.

The Vikings take care of the ball, avoid the big mistakes (generally), and—oh yeah—have one of the best defenses of the last decade.

Outside of yardage allowed, which is essentially even, the Vikings' defense outperforms our Super Bowl winners in every other metric we compiled. That's probably not too surprising, as the 49ers' recent exploitation has been the only game this year that an offense truly cracked Brian Flores' code. Up to that point, no team had scored more than 23 points all season on the Vikings, and even top-tier quarterbacks like Jordan Love, Josh Allen or Caleb Williams looked miserable in the process.

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, the Vikings are on pace to lead the league in sacks and finish third in takeaways. They say defense wins championships, and this one certainly could if the offense starts to find some rhythm late in the season.

That's a big ask for a team relying on a 38-year-old Kirk Cousins to carry the entire offensive burden on his shoulders. The run game is lacking, Justin Jefferson just can't get going for whatever reason, and the offensive line has one of the worst sack percentages in the NFL. Kevin O'Connell hasn't elevated his side of the ball in any meaningful way yet, and the hope was that despite a lack of top-end talent on offense, his schemes and play-calling could at least make them formidable.

Clearly that hasn't been the case, but the addition of Cousins may have saved the season if he can fully settle in come January.

The bottom line is that the numbers confirm what most fans already knew, and it's that this team will live, or more likely die, with this defense. Cousins has certainly injected some life into the offense, and the Green Bay game was an encouraging sign for what could be, but until there's more consistency on that side of the ball, Minnesota won't be a complete enough team to take home a Lombardi.

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