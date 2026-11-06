3 Vikings Coaching Decisions I'd Make If I Were Kevin O'Connell Ahead of the Bills Game in Week 9

The loss at Detroit served as a wake-up call for a Minnesota team that had enjoyed beating up on some listless teams over the past few weeks. Now with Buffalo up next, things won't be any easier in Week 9, and the Vikings will be forced to make some adjustments after last week's defeat.

With Carson Wentz getting the nod at quarterback and the NFL's top offense coming into town, here's everything I would do if I were in head coach Kevin O'Connell's shoes.

1. Throw the ball 30+ times against Buffalo

The Vikings are rushing the ball at a slightly higher clip than passing it in 2026, with a 199-193 split. Sacks, playing with leads and other factors are certainly at play here, but with Wentz under center this Monday, the Vikings should let it fly.

To keep pace with the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL, Kevin O'Connell will need to find ways to put points on the board. Surely that means opening up the passing game and getting Justin Jefferson the ball—something that has proven to be a challenge for the Minnesota offense halfway through the season.

The last Vikings passer to throw for over 250 yards was Wentz, way back in Week 7 of 2025. The anemic passing attack has got to get going against Buffalo, and O'Connell should have few concerns about taking the ball out of the hands of Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones.

2. Give Jacob Thomas 20+ snaps and don't look back

Safety Theo Jackson was a DNP at Thursday's practice with a quad injury and seems to be in danger of missing Monday's contest. In that case, Harrison Smith and Joshua Metellus would get an increased workload, but UDFA rookie Jacob Thomas should get some significant action too.

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings safety Jacob Thomas (39) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson has played 60% of the defensive snaps this year, but hasn't made a tremendous impact. He's allowed two touchdowns and a perfect quarterback rating when targeted, and while Jackson's been solid against the run, he remains untrustworthy deep in coverage.

Enter Thomas who despite an impressive preseason hasn't gotten much run during the season so far, playing just 7% of the defensive snaps. If Jackson does have to miss the game, it'll give the coaching staff a built-in excuse to give their undrafted rookie a long look. There's a decent chance they don't regret it.

3. Resist an Odell Beckham Jr. elevation

The Vikings have already attempted to trade Jauan Jennings once, and now he popped up on Thursday's injury report, leaving the door open for a possible OBJ practice squad elevation.

The Vikings have already done it once this season (he didn't play), and another elevation means Beckham has just one left before he either needs to be signed to the 53-man roster or be set free. His role on the field since signing with the Vikings has been essentially non-existent, and it's clear that he's far from making an impact between the lines.

Beckham is a nice veteran to have, however, and one who also happens to be great friends with a certain Justin Jefferson. Why force a decision on his status with the team sooner than they need to? Let's treat Beckham for what he is at this point in his career, and let him ride out his days teaching and cheering from the sideline.

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