The Vikings will be looking to rebound against the Falcons after getting blown out by the 49ers last Sunday night. And while the 3-7 Falcons certainly look like a win ripe for the taking, the Vikings aren't without their own issues.

From issues in the safety room to a troubling rookie, here are the three coaching decisions I'd make if I were in head coach Kevin O'Connell's shoes this week.

1. Start Jacob Thomas at safety

The Vikings safeties are playing some of the worst football in the league, and the trio of Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith and Theo Jackson rank 100th, 96th and 77th out of 100 graded safeties, respectively, according to Pro Football Focus. Obviously, PFF grades aren't everything, but it doesn't take more than a few minutes of watching this group to figure out that their rankings are pretty spot-on.

It's always hard to bench respected veteran leaders and even captains, but the Falcons may provide the best chance for the Vikings to experiment a bit with Thomas. Michael Penix Jr. ranks second-to-last in off-target throws and has thrown just one touchdown to six interceptions during the month of November.

The UDFA Thomas was a preseason darling but hasn't cracked the lineup despite some subpar play at the position.

It might be time to see what the rookie's got.

2. Unleash Myles Price on offense

Like Thomas, Price is another young player who has shown some flashes, but hasn't been able to carve out a role despite very little production in front of him.

COUSINS TO MYLES PRICE FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jSQvCluTla — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Jordan Addison will officially miss another game, and Jauan Jennings and Tai Felton were only able to notch 62 total yards despite getting a combined 18 targets against the 49ers. Price, on the other hand, has snagged a 38-yarder and another diving 22-yard catch over the past two weeks, and looks ready for a bigger role.

The Vikings have admitted that they've looked into working Price's explosive return abilities into the offense, but so far that hasn't resulted in anything more than a few targets per game. He's undersized for a blocker and isn't as polished as a receiver, but at some point the guy who continues to make plays just has to get on the field more.

3. Caleb Banks might need another benching

The Vikings' first-round pick was benched for the Bills game in an effort to beef up their run defense (where Banks has struggled), and the Falcons may be another situation where the Vikings opt for Elijah Williams and Domonique Orange instead.

Bijan Robinson is one of the best backs in football, and it's easy to see why the Falcons may look to ride him with Penix struggling as of late. If that's the case, Banks may be another healthy scratch after his own struggles again in Mexico City. Banks didn't register a stat against San Francisco, and doesn't really match up well with the Falcons in Week 12.

That's not to say that he's trending towards the dreaded "b-word", but reserves Williams and Orange are much better against the run than Banks at this point. He's going to have to figure out this pad-level thing eventually, though.

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