Sunday night's loss to the 49ers didn't exactly fill Vikings fans with much optimism. Sure, there's still plenty of the season left, and securing an NFC North title is still a legitimate possibility, but it's also clear the Vikings need to make several changes to erase lingering doubts plaguing the fan base.

One questionable decision the Vikings made in Week 11 was opting not to use wide receiver Myles Price as much as they should have. After a personal-best four catches and 49 receiving yards, while making his first career touchdown reception against the Packers in Week 10, Price was targeted only twice for as many catches and 26 yards in the loss to San Francisco.

Vikings need to right their Myles Price wrongs after latest Jordan Addison injury news

Sure, Price was busy with special teams duties (four kick returns for 94 yards, one punt return for 19), but that doesn't explain why he was only used for 11 offensive snaps.

After all, he played 33 plays while also returning three kicks the week before, so that can't be an excuse—especially when the Vikings were also without WR2 Jordan Addison against the 49ers. Instead, they targeted perennial disappointment Jauan Jennings six times, while Tai Felton saw an unfathomable 12 targets.

Considering how Jennings and Felton combined for 62 receiving yards on nine catches, it's safe to say the Vikings made the wrong decision. Fortunately, they have a chance to right those wrongs against the Falcons in Week 12.

On Monday (h/t ESPN's Kevin Seifert), head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that he felt "encouraged" by Addison's ongoing recovery from thumb surgery, and that the Vikings "don't necessarily expect to have him this week."

Kevin O'Connell on Jordan Addison (thumb surgery): "Encouraged about where Jordan's at. Don't necessarily expect to have him this week but he's progressing really well for having just gotten that thing fixed." — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 23, 2026

Even though Addison hasn't been ruled out yet, it sounds like the Vikings are content with a patient approach. Although his presence is important, the former 2023 first-rounder won't be much help to the Purple and Gold down the stretch if he's dealing with physical limitations—especially given how important his hand is to, well, his job.

Assuming that Addison doesn't suit up against the Falcons, who allow the second-most passing yards (239.1) and fifth-most completions (23.2) per game, the Vikings have good reason to give Price a proper do-over.

After all, Jennings and Felton have been inconsistent at best and frustrating at worst throughout the 2026 season. Jeshaun Jones hasn't done much outside of his 32-yard reception in Week 5, while Justin Jefferson continues to look more human each passing week and is currently on pace for the first sub-1,000-yard season in his seven-year career.

Price can't wake up the Vikings' passing attack on his own, but involving him more could light a fire under his fellow WRs. The Texas Tech/Indiana product already showed chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins when the duo connected on a 38-yard TD score in Week 10's blowout win over Green Bay.

COUSINS TO MYLES PRICE FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jSQvCluTla — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

His 70.3 receiving grade also trailed only Jefferson (73.0) as far as Vikings pass-catchers were concerned in that game, per Pro Football Focus.

With how banged up and inconsistent the WR room has been this season, the Vikings have nothing to lose, and potentially everything to gain, by expanding Price's role. If he can't ball out against the Falcons' vulnerable secondary, that's okay, and they can revert to peppering Jennings and Felton with targets in December and beyond.

But if turning back to Price works? Suddenly, the Vikings' offense has a new layer, and Cousins has another talented weapon to take advantage of. The intrigue of that path alone should be enough to force O'Connell's hand, leaving it to time to tell whether he'll do the right thing this weekend.

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