The Vikings are back in the win column after dismantling the Packers in Green Bay. Head coach Kevin O'Connell finally had his squad playing complementary football, and that absolutely has to continue into Sunday Night Football too.

So with the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers on the horizon, here's everything I would do if I were in Kevin O'Connell's shoes for Week 11.

1. It's time to make Myles Price a regular in the offensive lineup

Price got his first significant offensive action against Green Bay and rewarded the Vikings with four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, plus a 12-yard run. With Jordan Addison out for at least a few weeks, the Vikings need to get their star returner more involved.

The former undrafted free agent has carved out a nice role on special teams, but maybe the Vikings have been underutilizing Price. Teams often try to get these shifty guys into gadget-type roles on offense, but after an impressive showing against the Packers, Price may be a solid receiver. The Vikings will still prioritize Jauan Jennings for his blocking and historical production, but it shouldn't be out of the question to see Price's routes take a sharp uptick.

2. Get a DL rotation going at elevation

Clearly, keeping guys fresh at elevation is a no-brainer, but this advice should probably continue past Week 11 too. Reserves Elijah Williams, Caleb Banks, and Domonique Orange have all shown that they deserve their snaps. And while taking Jalen Redmond or Levi Drake Rodriguez off the field isn't making the defense better, the Vikings will need those guys in the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Caleb Banks celebrates the win against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redmond has played the fourth-most snaps among all defensive interior linemen this season, but the guys behind him are starting to make sitting 'Big Red' less nerve-wracking. Williams notched a sack against Green Bay, while Banks had his best game of the season, earning an 82.2 Pro Football Focus grade.

Minnesota had concerns about its defensive line depth leading up to the trade deadline, but the reserves are coming on strong down the stretch. The Vikings will still need to lean on their starters heavily, but maybe seeing Redmond jog off the field won't spike so many fans' blood pressure.

3. One more time with feeling for Kirk Cousins

Cousins was as advertised in his first start for Minnesota this year, and the temptation may be to start stretching out the playbook against San Francisco. My question would be: Why? Sure, add a few extra installs for the new week, but let's not forget this is still a guy who has been in purple for just eight days at this point.

Cousins did remarkably well last Sunday despite being out of the system for three years, but let's not press things. The last thing the Vikings need is for O'Connell to get greedy and start to call the game for 2023 Cousins. Thankfully, it appears that the player and coach are very aware of their shortcomings, but we've also seen the stubborn side of things too when O'Connell resisted scaling things back for a struggling J.J. McCarthy.

Ultimately, Cousins and the Vikings will be fine by being just good enough. Let's keep things Camry and not Ferrari here.

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