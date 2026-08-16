3 Vikings on Thin Ice After Preseason Opener: Clock Is Already Ticking for Dillon Bell

The Minnesota Vikings squeaked out a road win in Week 1 of the preseason against the New York Giants. The 13-10 victory wasn't pretty, but there was plenty to learn from the exhibition contest.

Several players elevated their stock and looked good against Big Blue. Other Vikings players struggled to make a mark on the game and may find themselves desperate to impress during the remainder of training camp and in the final two preseason games.

There is a lot at stake for players at this point in the preseason. Not only are there roster spots and opportunities to land on the practice squad, but there are opportunities to rise through the ranks of the depth chart and earn playing time.

Here are three Vikings who failed to make a great impression on Saturday in the team's preseason win over the New York Giants.

3. Dillon Bell, WR

The Vikings played most of their starters in Saturday's game, but only for a limited time. With the wide receiver room full of talent, it is going to be tough to get the coaching staff's attention to potentially make the team.

Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and Tai Felton all look like locks to make the roster. At the same time, undrafted free agent Dillon Bell looks like the kind of player you want on an NFL team. The six-foot-one, 209-pound receiver from Georgia needed a big game to potentially snag that fifth receiver spot.

Bell only had one pass thrown his way in the Vikings' first preseason game, and it was not caught. While that was disappointing, he got involved in the run game, carrying the ball twice for 27 yards, with one of them going for 17 yards.

If Bell hopes to make the 53-man roster, he will need to show his value as a receiver in the passing game. He will have more opportunities to impress, but the clock is ticking for him to make his case to stick around after the preseason.

2. Domonique Orange, DL

"Big Citrus" Domonique Orange was one player that I was excited to watch in this preseason game. The 6-foot-2, 322-pound defender sounded like a great player to plug into the Vikings' defensive line to slow down opposing rushing attacks and plug up the middle of the trenches.

However, Orange finished the day with only one tackle against the Giants. Although statistics aren't always the best way to measure a defensive lineman's effectiveness, the third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft felt like a player who should have made a bigger splash in this game.

With so many talented young players fighting for playing time on Minnesota's defensive line, Orange needs to separate himself from the competition. Based on his college tape and work in training camp, that seems like something he is capable of doing, but it didn't happen against New York.

1. J.J. McCarthy, QB

When J.J. McCarthy lost the starting quarterback job to Kyler Murray, it appeared as though the young Vikings quarterback was locked into being the backup for the 2026 NFL season. Sadly, McCarthy was outplayed by veteran passer Carson Wentz in Minnesota's first preseason game.

Here's every J.J. McCarthy non-handoff from the Vikings' preseason opener against NYG (including two plays that didn't count because of penalties).



Stats: 4 for 7, 34 yards, 1 rushing yard, 1 sack



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WaW5LsFGkM — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 15, 2026

McCarthy completed 4-of-7 passes for 34 yards and was sacked once. Meanwhile, Wentz went 9-of-14 for 81 yards and threw a one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Myles Price.

Questions must be asked whether handing the backup quarterback job to McCarthy would be the right move or whether a competition with Wentz might be the right course of action for the team. The former Michigan quarterback looked uncomfortable on the field and might do well with more time to learn and develop before potentially taking on a bigger role.

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