The Best, Worst and Most Likely Vikings Outcomes vs. the Lions in Week 8

The Vikings are the most polarizing 6-0 team in recent memory, with a powerful defense and a forgettable offense. That formula has worked for now, but the Vikings are about to run into a buzzsaw schedule in November, with the Lions, Bills, Packers and 49ers all on the docket.

Minnesota can get off to a good start with a win against Detroit, but that's clearly easier said than done. Here are the best, worst and likeliest scenarios for the Vikings' matchup with the Lions in Week 8.

Best-case scenario: Jordan Mason has career day, Vikings move to 7-0

With Aaron Jones Sr. ailing, the Vikings need a big day from Mason against the surging Lions. A nagging knee issue has kept Jones out of practice this week, and if he can't go, Mason will be the only worthwhile option in the Minnesota backfield. That's some extra pressure the Vikings' offense doesn't really need right now, but maybe Mason steps up to have a career day.

The Vikings wouldn't mind getting another electric performance from Jordan Mason this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions are allowing more yards per game than anyone this year, and a healthy run game could open up Detroit's vulnerable passing lanes. The return of safety Brian Branch and possibly even Kerby Joseph complicate matters, but there's still no question: the Lions' defense presents an opportunity for some offensive redemption this week. Mason had a solid return to action last week, averaging 4.5 yards per carry while splitting time with Jones, but he'll need to top that performance this Sunday.

If Mason and the rest of the offense can keep pace with a scorching hot Lions offense, the Vikings have a real chance to move to 7-0.

Worst-case scenario: Jared Goff sheds old reputation, dices up defense while the Vikings offense struggles to keep up

Jared Goff is putting up MVP-type numbers this season, and the Vikings defense will face their biggest test in weeks after chewing up and spitting out Daniel Jones last Sunday. One slight problem for Goff, though, is that the Vikings are bringing extra blitzers over 70% of the time this year... and that's really not his thing.

Over the last three seasons, Goff is first in the NFL in EPA per dropback from a clean pocket. That number craters to third-worst when under pressure, however (H/T Scott Barrett). Pressure is the name of the game for defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but Goff has 14 touchdowns to zero interceptions this season, and it looks like he may be turning over a new leaf as the league's best quarterback against the blitz (H/T Sumer Sports).

The Vikings can't afford to leave Jared Goff with much breathing space this weekend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vikings' defense likely won't let the Lions reach their season average of 30 points per game, but the Minnesota offense also mustered just 16 against the now-tanking Colts. If Goff and the Lions put up anything even close to their season averages, this could quickly turn into a double-digit loss.

Likeliest scenario: Vikings hit their first road bump of the season in a close one

The Vikings' defense will keep the team alive in every single game they play this season. Detroit will put that statement to the test this week, and it could end with Minnesota's first loss of the season.

Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs's health will be something to monitor after a DNP at Wednesday's practice, but the concerns in this game mostly lie with Kyler Murray and the Vikings' offense. After an underwhelming return to football against the Colts, head coach Kevin O'Connell and his squad will try to get things rolling in this one.

Still, the Vikings haven't scored more than 23 points since Week 1, when old man Carson Wentz was leading the offense.

This matchup figures to be a close one, and how well the offense responds after barely scraping by Indy will determine whether this season rolls on undefeated or with a blemish on the record at the hands of a division rival.

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