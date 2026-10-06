The Biggest Decision Kevin O’Connell Got Right vs. the Dolphins (And What It Means Moving Forward)

The Vikings are 4-0, but online discourse about their offensive struggles suggests they’re one of the most confusing teams in the league. The team’s current situation is complicated, to say the least. Sunday marked the second time in four games this season that the team failed to score a single touchdown (shoutout to Will Reichard).

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray has only one touchdown on the year as well, after missing most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 with a concussion. Safe to say, finding the end zone could go a long way toward helping this offense build confidence.

So why did head coach Kevin O’Connell and his offense intentionally pass up an easy TD opportunity at the end of Sunday’s win over the Dolphins?

The answer is simple: the 2026 Vikings want to win even if it doesn’t look pretty along the way.

The Vikings left points on the board to secure a win

The Vikings led 15-10 as their offense finally found a flow late in the game on Sunday, with Kyler Murray going 13-for-14 for 120 passing yards and a 102.4 passer rating over the team’s final two drives (h/t: VikingzFanPage). Top that off with a touchdown, and you have quite the momentum train to ride into Week 5. The team had a chance to do just that with just over two minutes left in the game.

Minnesota had the ball on third-and-five near Miami’s 10-yard line when Murray faked a handoff to Aaron Jones before hitting tight end T.J. Hockenson for a wide-open completion about five yards past the line of scrimmage. In front of him? A clear path to the end zone.

Instead, the eight-year NFL veteran slid to the U.S. Bank Stadium turf, setting the team up to kneel out the clock and end the game (h/t: NFL).

Savvy play by TJ Hockenson to stop short of the end zone



MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/z81tAE4wNy — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Reactions to this play were mixed, to say the least. I even took to X to see what fans thought of the decision as it happened and was honestly surprised by how divided people seemed. Some loved the safe decision. Others wanted the team to build offensive momentum with the score.

Then there was the loud group whose Sunday parlays were destroyed by the play.

Would the Vikings have won the game after a touchdown and extra point increased their lead to 12? Probably. Would it have been guaranteed? Not exactly.

Avoiding risk was the right call by O’Connell

Hockenson shared after the game that the decision for him to go down in bounds was made in the huddle and was part of O’Connell’s focus on being “situational masters" (h/t: VikingzFanPage), a term the head coach has used throughout his tenure.

#Vikings TE TJ Hockenson said he was told in the huddle to go down and not score a TD on the last play of the game:



“There was a lot of grass in front of me. Seeing paint is always fun, but again, whatever it takes to win this game, that’s the whole mindset of this team.” pic.twitter.com/7dNp2mfKsO — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) October 5, 2026

The selfless play indicates O’Connell’s focus on winning football over flash or stats, a theme that has carried through their nine-game win streak going back to last season. The risk in scoring? Allowing Miami to score a touchdown, recover on an onside kick, and score again.

As wild as it sounds, it would not be the first time we’ve seen it happen.

The Jets notoriously beat the Browns 31-30 in 2022 after the Browns scored to take a 30-17 lead with less than two minutes to go. It may be rare to lose after going up by two scores that late, but it’s certainly not impossible.

O’Connell prides himself on his passing game, and while he's certainly shown frustration with the lack of success so far, decisions like this suggest he’s prioritizing the right things as the team works to find its offensive identity.

If he keeps making sound decisions while he and Murray build the right offensive system, we could see O’Connell lay the foundation for his first taste of Vikings playoff success.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.