Harmon's Longship Week 4: Key Takeaways as Vikings Start 4-0 After Successful Dolphin Hunt

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Say what you will about how they’ve gotten here, but the Vikings are a perfect 4-0 to start their 2026 campaign. They emerged victorious once again on Sunday after defending their home shores from a feisty pack of Dolphins in a 15-10 victory.

Despite their own mistakes and continued inconsistency on offense, the Vikings have yet to taste defeat this season.

If you were looking for a convincing victory against a winless team from Miami, Sunday’s game was certainly anything but. Luckily, the win column doesn't care how you got there.

Here’s what happened and what’s on the horizon as the Vikings' longship sails on.

The battle at U.S. Bank Stadium

Would Sunday be the game that finally proved Kyler Murray’s fit with head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings’ offense? Not exactly, but potential started to flash late.

The first half was especially dull as Murray and the passing game finished with only 89 net passing yards at halftime. It should also be noted that a Vikings offense missing Justin Jefferson shouldn't be expected to reach its peak. Left guard Donovan Jackson also left the game with a season-ending knee injury.

Star left tackle Christian Darrisaw also left the game temporarily with what was labeled a neck injury, but later showed concussion-like symptoms (h/t: ESPN’s Kevin Seifert)

The offense eventually found more flow as the game went on. Aaron Jones Sr. had another gritty performance, finishing with 94 rushing yards on 20 carries for a whopping 4.7 yards per attempt. Murray would also start to flash signs of momentum as O’Connell found ways to set him up for success by moving the pocket and providing simple completions, many of which went the way of tight end T.J. Hockenson.

The former Hawkeye finished with 119 receiving yards and a “would-be” touchdown, choosing to go down short of the end zone to let the offense kneel out the clock. Murray flashed his ability to hit tight-window throws as the game went on, a trend the team will need to see continue (h\t: NFL)

Vikings dial up a big play on second down!



MIAvsMIN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MHWiSLbGmk — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

The Vikings' defense had another dominant day, holding the lowly Dolphins to 198 yards of total offense. With extra motivation for defensive coordinator Brian Flores against his former team, the performance wasn’t quite as flashy as some expected, but Miami’s offense couldn’t catch its breath.

Anytime a defense holds its opponent to under 200 yards, it's an unbelievable accomplishment, regardless of who they are matched up against. Dallas Turner had yet another impressive day with two sacks and a forced fumble. His emergence as a true defensive weapon at only 23 years old should have Vikings fans ecstatic.

Then, there’s the man who may single-handedly save the Vikings’ scoring efforts this season: Will “The Thrill” Reichard. Reichard had another stellar performance yesterday, going 5-for-5 and accounting for all 15 points Minnesota scored. Through four weeks, Reichard has accounted for more points on his own than the entire Vikings offense combined.

Total points this season-



Vikings offense: 36



Will Reichard: 42



📸: Alli Rusco pic.twitter.com/LwSYmjSdxN — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 5, 2026

Lessons learned in Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings offense will eventually need to start scoring touchdowns if their undefeated streak is going to continue. It’s hard to tell exactly where the issues lie. While Murray often looks uncomfortable in O’Connell’s base offense, it's ultimately on the head coach to set his hand-picked QB up for success.

O’Connell desperately needs to help Murray find the rhythm he flashed late in the game. Shotgun formation, rollouts, and play action all seem more natural for Murray than traditional under-center dropbacks. Flores’s defense and Matt Daniels’s special teams unit are simply playing too well for the offense not to step it up, and quickly.

Myles Price for 33 yards. pic.twitter.com/0TQ0JxCnON — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) October 4, 2026

The journey ahead

The Vikings continue to stand in sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

The Bears have notched two victories with two different backup QBs in the last seven days. Caleb Williams’ eventual return will almost certainly supercharge the Ben Johnson-schemed offense. They sit at 3-1, with the Vikings representing their single loss so far. The Packers left Tampa with a close 17-14 win over the Bucs to reach 2-2, but offensive inconsistencies and further defensive injuries could cost them. The Lions fell to 2-2 after losing to Bryce Young and the Panthers on Sunday night football, in a game where their defense allowed 445 yards of total offense.

The Vikings are one of three remaining undefeated teams after the Chiefs beat the previously loss-less Raiders 30-27 in Vegas. The Niners are the only other undefeated team in the NFC after defeating the Broncos 24-14. Their matchup with the Vikings in Mexico City on Nov. 22 is quickly becoming one of the season's more intriguing games.

Minnesota's record says they're among the NFL’s elite, even if the on-field product often indicates otherwise.

Know your Week 5 foe: Saints

Next up for the Vikings on their list of attempted conquests is a trip to New Orleans to battle the Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Luckily, the Vikings have never had a game go against them on that field (cue 2009 NFC Championship flashbacks).

But first, the 1-2 Saints will host the Falcons for Monday Night Football. Their offense has been largely underrated, totaling the ninth-most yards per game in the league through their three games. Tyler Shough and the passing game’s 281.3 yards per game are the fourth-highest average in the league.

The Saints' passing defense has been largely middle of the pack in yards allowed so far, meaning Kyler Murray and his weapons should have a chance to find a spark, especially if Justin Jefferson’s ankle injury is cleared for his return against his hometown team. The Saints are unlikely to go down easily, especially at home, but the Vikings should be able to remain undefeated if the offense can actually move the ball.

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