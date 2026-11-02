The Vikings are no longer undefeated. The Lions handed the Purple and Gold their first loss of the in Week 8 during a defensive battle that ended with the Vikings coming up short.

The 15-19 loss to an NFC North rival hurts, but the Vikings were competitive throughout the game. Minnesota even showed some flashes of offense on Sunday, giving hope that Kyler Murray and company can put up more points in future games.

There were players who stepped up against the Lions, while others struggled to contribute in a positive way. Let's take a look at three studs and two duds for Minnesota after the Week 8 loss to Detroit.

Stud: Andrew Van Ginkel, EDGE

It was a great day for Andrew Van Ginkel. The Vikings edge rusher was a consistent thorn in the side of Lions quarterback Jared Goff, registering 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hits while acting as a pass rusher.

He finished with four tackles, with two of those being solo efforts. For Van Ginkel, his four tackles and 2.5 sacks are the most in any game this season. He continues to be one of the most consistent and reliable defenders for Minnesota, supporting the idea that a potential contract extension could be on the horizon.

Dud: Jordan Mason, RB

Last week, Vikings running back Aaron Jones aggravated his knee injury but still played against the Lions this week. Jones had five carries for 22 yards (4.4 yards per carry). Mason got the bulk of the carries, recording eight.

Unfortunately, Mason finished with 20 yards, averaging only 2.5 yards per carry. He wasn't a factor in the passing game, not receiving a single target from Minnesota's quarterback. That type of production won't get the job done, perhaps giving the Vikings even more reason to think about a Jonathan Taylor trade.

Stud: T.J. Hockenson, TE

T.J. Hockenson finished second for Minnesota in receiving yards, catching four of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. When Murray threw the ball his way against Detroit, good things happened. His 14.5 yards per reception showed his value in the Vikings' passing game.

TJ Hockenson for the lead!



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One of the best plays was a nice seam route by Hockenson late in the first quarter when he caught a 22-yard pass from Murray for a first down that moved Minnesota across midfield. That drive ended with a one-yard Justin Jefferson touchdown catch, showing how valuable that play was for the Vikings.

Dud: Will Fries, OG

Fries has struggled in pass protection this season. Minnesota's starting right guard has a Pro Football Focus pass-block grade of 48.7 this season. Those struggles continued on Sunday against the Lions at Ford Field.

Fries was beat for a sack and attempted to push the defender inside to get help that wasn't there. Then, in the third quarter, he was called for a holding penalty that negated Mason's 29-yard run and moved the line of scrimmage back 10 yards.

The interior of the Vikings' offensive line took a hit when it lost Donovan Jackson, and the last thing they need is for Fries to add to those concerns.

Stud: Eric Wilson, LB

The Vikings rely on Eric Wilson and Blake Cashman to contain plays in the middle of the defense. The duo was solid again today, with Wilson finishing second among Vikings defenders with 11 tackles, seven solo and two for a loss, including one sack.

Wilson and Cashman combined for 21 of Minnesota's 79 total tackles. Their play was a major reason the Lions struggled to get their run game going until later in the contest, but the exhausted defense played 68 snaps against Detroit and wore down as the game went on.

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