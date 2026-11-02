Vikings Week 8 Report Card: Grading Every Position After Sunday's Heartbreaking Lions Loss

The Vikings handed their first loss of the season in Detroit, and it came in the most predictable way possible.

Once again, the Vikings' offense was unable to muster much, leaving the defense to handle all the heavy lifting. After seven weeks, though, that task was becoming more laborious, and the Lions finally took advantage of a tired unit, ending the day with the 19-15 victory.

Here's how each of the grades for every position shook out for me in the loss.

Quarterback: C

Kyler Murray finished the day with respectable numbers after a late 51-yard heave to Jordan Addison, but for the most part was inaccurate and underwhelming once again. He started the game 1-for-5 and sailed multiple passes into Row E for much of the first half before settling in a bit late.

Murray hadn't turned the ball over since September, before his interception on Sunday, and it's one of the reasons that his leash has stayed so long despite mediocre play. The Vikings won't—and probably shouldn't—pull the plug on this experiment yet, but if another game goes by without obvious improvement, maybe the call to Las Vegas gets made.

Running back: C

Did they play today? Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones Sr. combined for just 13 attempts and 42 yards on the day, and proved why the Vikings have had such reported interest in Jonathan Taylor. There's no explosion, and frankly, defenses just aren't afraid of the Vikings duo. They're both very good RB2's, but it's getting abundantly clear this offense is missing a go-to back to open up some of the passing lanes.

Wide receiver: B

There were no drops, no miscues, but again, for what seems like the seventh straight time, the Vikings' wide receivers just weren't given tons of opportunities. Minnesota tossed Justin Jefferson his most targets of the season, but he still was only able to muster just five catches for 33 yards--oh, and one spectacular touchdown grab.

Jauan Jennings reportedly vetoed a trade to San Francisco earlier this week, according to NFL insider Jay Glazer, but still hasn't found a home in Minnesota, either with a hum-drum two catches for 11 yards line.

Here’s Jay Glazer talking about Jauan Jennings not wanting to get on a FaceTime call with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to get traded back to the 49ers https://t.co/JWWNIT0zQQ pic.twitter.com/ceOmmEpLvF — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 1, 2026

The heave to Addison was a work-of-art, but it really feels like the Vikings are leaving a lot on the bone with this talented group.

Tight end: A

T.J. Hockenson is about the only thing working on this offense. His four catches extended his team-leading 31 receptions for the season, and it's clear that Murray loves that seam route with the big tight end.

Obviously, fans want to see Jefferson in the mix more, but at this point if Hockenson needs to become the guy, then so be it.

Offensive line: C

Another three-sack day with little to show in the run game has reminded us why the Vikings were in on guard Quenton Nelson until the bidding got too high. Will Fries has been almost unplayable, and the rest of the interior has struggled at times too, with Donovan Jackson out for the year.

Is a trade incoming this week?

Defensive line: C

Between Levi Drake Rodriguez roughing the passer, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins jumping offsides on a crucial down, and getting gashed on the ground in the second half, it wasn't the defensive front's best day.

The offense did the defense no favors, however, and this unit was clearly gassed by the end after spending over 35 minutes on the field. Still, yielding 230 rushing yards to Detroit isn't all on the offense's ineptitude.

Linebackers: B

What started out as multiple big plays by Eric Wilson and Andrew Van Ginkel ended with the team registering 17 missed tackles on the day. That's not all on the linebacking crew, but much like the defensive line, the wheels fell off a bit in the second half. This is still an elite unit, but the next three weeks against Buffalo, Green Bay and San Francisco won't allow for a breather.

Secondary: B

James Pierre handed Jared Goff his first interception of the season, and the secondary held the Lions quarterback to just 176 yards through the air.

James Pierre picks it off!



MINvsDET on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XZ8sQnAqCx — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Opposing signal-callers have continued to find it difficult to pass on the Vikings, but the injury to Isaiah Rodgers will be something to monitor this week.

Special teams: D

In a very rare 'L' for the Vikings' special teams unit, Will Reichard missed his only attempt on the day, and punter Brett Thorson shanked his way to a 43-yard average. Myles Price was unable to do much in his limited opportunities either.

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