The Vikings escaped Week 10 with a win against the Packers, despite missing several key starters on both sides of the ball. Blake Cashman, Jordan Addison and more missed the contest, and it'll be all hands on deck with the 8-1 49ers up next in Week 11.

So who is expected to return, and who still might miss some time? Let's dig into the full slate of Vikings injuries as a new week begins.

Vikings who could return in Week 11

Andrew Van Ginkel, LB

Van Ginkel left in the third quarter against the Packers with a leg injury and did not return. Losing arguably the most impactful player on defense and also the team leader in sacks would be devastating, but fortunately, head coach Kevin O'Connell provided an optimistic update on Monday. The head coach said Van Ginkel is "actually feeling pretty good... will more than likely be limited early on."

That's encouraging news, and it's likely the Vikings held Van Ginkel out late in the Packers blowout for precautionary reasons.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Hockenson missed the Packers game with chest and wrist issues, but O'Connell said that the tight end will "hopefully be available on Sunday."

T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest) "is expected to progress" for Sunday's game against the 49ers.



Via @alec_lewis pic.twitter.com/ZwRYwU1tlz — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 16, 2026

Kirk Cousins didn't have many familiar faces to target in his 2026 debut with Minnesota, but a healthy Hockenson will be a huge boost to the offense. Cousins and Hockenson have linked up 113 times for 997 yards over their 18 games together.

Jauan Jennings, WR

Like Hockenson, Jennings's return looks imminent after missing the past two games with a calf issue. O'Connell again said that he expects his receiver to be available for the 49ers game.

Jennings hasn't been able to settle into the Vikings offense yet, but maybe the addition of Cousins changes his outlook after reeling in just six catches for 54 yards on the season.

Blake Cashman, LB

Cashman suffered a concussion in the loss to Buffalo and was unable to clear protocol in a short week to suit up against Green Bay. Now with two weeks to recover, Cashman looks to be on track to play in Mexico City this week, as O'Connell mentioned that his linebacker is progressing well.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL

Ingram-Dawkins injured his ankle against Buffalo and missed all of practice last week. Rookie Caleb Banks stepped up in the meantime, logging 17 snaps against Green Bay, but it looks as though Ingram-Dawkins will be ready to go for San Francisco. O'Connell says he expects his young defensive lineman to "progress" this week.

Vikings still needing more time

Jordan Addison, WR

Addison missed the Packers game after suffering a freak thumb injury during Friday's practice. That injury will now sideline him for at least a few weeks, and Addison may even be a candidate for short-term injured reserve.

Jordan Addison is likely a short-term IR candidate after aggravating a thumb injury



Kevin O'Connell: “Just on Jordan Addison, tried to see if we could get him all the way to game day and see if we could possibly have him yesterday. But he did sustain a thumb injury, actually a… pic.twitter.com/emDjOFc7dn — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) November 16, 2026

The timing certainly isn't ideal with Cousins looking to get settled, but by all accounts, Addison should be back in time for the playoffs or even a bit earlier.

Kyler Murray, QB

Murray has been dealing with a hamstring injury that is progressing, but may hold him out for another week.

"He'll ramp up his workload and progression," said O'Connell on Monday. "We'll see where he's at and whether he'll potentially be available this week. If not, it'll be in the not-too-distant future, but I'll keep you posted on that."

Obviously, Murray would return to a backup role with Cousins now rostered, and until then, Carson Wentz will handle those duties.

Vikings out for rest of 2026 season

The Vikings lost one more player this week, adding edge Bo Richter to their list of players shut down for the season. Donovan Jackson, Josh Oliver, Jamal Adams and Tyler Batty are also out for the year.

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