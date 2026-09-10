One Under-the-Radar Viking Could Play a Bigger Role Than Expected in Week 1

The Vikings roster went through an overhaul this year, and after moving on from several defensive starters, it will look much different up front in 2026. But despite the Vikings' heavy investment in the defensive line during this year's NFL Draft, an undrafted free agent from 2025 may be the one making a significant contribution in Week 1 against the Packers.

Minnesota added Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange to their defensive front in the first and third rounds of the draft, and while their futures remain bright, Elijah Williams may actually be the one to get his chance in the sun come this weekend.

Elijah Williams is a lesser-known Vikings name to watch in Week 1

Williams, an undrafted free agent out of Morgan State, played sparingly in 2025 despite making the 53-man roster. He notched just nine total tackles and was eventually placed on injured reserve in December with an ankle injury. Fast-forward to 2026, and he's actually listed dead last on the Vikings' unofficial depth chart at defensive line ahead of the Packers game.

Elijah Williams might not be the most well-known Vikings defender, but he could surprise some people with what he does this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams often urge not to read too much into the depth chart, as head coach Kevin O'Connell could have listed the backups based on a highly scientific formula just as likely as he could have played Eenie-meenie-miney-mo. Still, it's notable in some capacity that both Banks and Orange were listed first off the bench.

Starters Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins obviously figure to have sizable roles, but the spark Williams has shown throughout camp and preseason could lead him toward a fairly significant role himself. He was the fourth-highest graded Viking during the preseason, with a Pro Football Focus grade of 82.9, notching four tackles and one sack along the way. The 6-foot-3, 298-pound defensive tackle consistently found his way into the backfield and outplayed his rookie teammates in the eye test throughout the summer.

Williams won't face a steep climb for potential playing time

The Vikings' defensive line is extremely young, with Redmond as the grizzled veteran at 27 years old. That youth could provide Williams ample opportunity to carve out a role. Besides Redmond, no one else up front has their spot carved in stone, and with Orange—and especially Banks—expected to have some rookie growing pains, Williams realistically could see 20-30 snaps against Green Bay.

The Packers' offensive line is heading into the season banged up, and should have defensive coordinator Brian Flores licking his chops. All eyes will be on the budding star Dallas Turner, but it shouldn't be a surprise if it's Williams who gets Jordan Love on the turf first. Minnesota almost certainly will want to get a look at their new rookies, but that shouldn't stop them from giving Williams plenty of deserved reps.

Williams's explosiveness and quickness could eventually lead to a starting role in 2026. And while he likely isn't viewed as a long-term answer at the position, at least until Banks and Orange develop, Williams offers Minnesota reliable and steady snaps up until that time comes. He'll have his name called at least once this Sunday for a standout play.

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