Confidence Meter: How I Feel About the Vikings Heading Into Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings host the Miami Dolphins in Week 4, and many fans are expecting the game to be a lopsided affair in favor of the Purple and Gold. However, this game won't be an easy win for head coach Kevin O'Connell and crew.

Minnesota may be 3-0 with two division wins this season, but the Vikings have some serious issues that could have a major impact on the outcome of Sunday's game. Last week, the team needed a punt return touchdown to put away the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and this week might require another big play to move to 4-0.

Let's take a look at each phase of the Vikings' game and evaluate the positives and negatives of each heading into Week 4.

How much confidence should fans have in the Minnesota Vikings against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4?

Offense confidence rating: 4/10

The scariest part of the Vikings' season so far is their offense. Struggling quarterback play and struggling receivers have led to the team being last in offensive yards per game (238.3) and passing yards per game (137),

To make matters worse, superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson will sit out Sunday's game to recover from an ankle injury that he sustained last week, forcing Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, or Tai Felton to step up in Week 4.

The running back situation isn't any better. Jordan Mason is on injured reserve after thumb surgery, and backups Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas have not made an impact in his absence.

The run game has fallen on the shoulders of veteran rusher Aaron Jones, who played through a knee injury and required rest in practice earlier this week. He played 47 offensive snaps last week compared to 12 for Claiborne and Dallas. Minnesota can't continue working Jones like that.

Tight end is not great either. Starter T.J. Hockenson is good to go, but Josh Oliver is now on IR with a torn bicep, which will require Gavin Bartholomew or Hockenson to play a lot more blocking snaps than usual this weekend.

The good news is that the offensive line has been okay. There are no major injuries within the unit, but neither any of the linemen nor fullback Max Bredeson has a Pro Football Focus grade over 70. They will need to be at their best to help quarterback Kyler Murray and Minnesota's other skill players.

Defense confidence rating: 8/10

The Vikings' aggressive defense under coordinator Brian Flores has made throwing the ball miserable for opposing quarterbacks this season. The impressive part is that Minnesota is holding opponents to the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (85.7) while allowing the second-fewest points scored against them (41).

Rookie cornerback Charles Demmings will miss this game, which would push Zemaiah Vaughn onto the active roster. Otherwise, the Vikings should be at full strength on defense against Miami, and they should be able to control the pace of the game if they can limit explosive plays.

Special teams confidence rating: 7/10

Will Reichard is one of the best kickers in the league, and he should continue to look great at home against Miami. Myles Price has looked great as a return man and brought a punt to the house last week.

Punter Brett Thorson will miss this game with an ankle injury, but the Vikings will elevate veteran Johnny Hekker from the practice squad. With that move, there shouldn't be a drop-off in production at that position.

Overall confidence rating: 6/10

On paper, the Vikings should win this game. However, the offense will need to put points on the board, or at least get into field-goal range.

It is hard to be confident in this team moving the ball on offense, since they have punted 14 times and converted only five of their 28 third-down attempts in the last two games

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