Setting Expectations for Jordan Addison After Vikings Rule Justin Jefferson Out vs. Dolphins

After exiting last week's game early with a sprained ankle, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has officially been ruled out for the Vikings' Week 4 clash with the Dolphins, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Now that Jefferson can't go against the Dolphins, all eyes are on fellow Vikings WR Jordan Addison to carry what's been a mostly grounded passing attack early this season.

The Dolphins enter the game at 0-3 and down their best player, De'Von Achane, so maybe it isn't the worst thing that the Purple and Gold are sitting Jefferson and letting him heal up regardless of his progress this week. Buoyed by an elite special teams unit and an already unhinged defensive coordinator who now gets to face the team that fired him, the Vikings may once again let the offense feel things out for another week.

Still, the offense will need to show some signs of life in order to win, and the man holding the defibrillator might be Addison. Without Jefferson, Addison becomes the de facto WR1 and has proven he can handle the role in past instances.

So, what should Vikings fans expect from No. 3 this week.

Analyzing whether Jordan Addison can carry the Vikings' offense if Justin Jefferson sits

Sunday's absence isn't anything new.

In seven career games with Jefferson on the sidelines, Addison has racked up 35 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns. The Vikings went 5-2 in those games, proving that they can survive occasionally being with the former Offensive Player of the Year.

Obviously, 2026 hasn't gone the way either Addison or the Vikings had envisioned. Entering a pivotal year with a potential monster extension on the line, Addison has just seven catches through three games. The entire offense has been mostly underwhelming too, but Sunday's matchup against Miami may be the game to kickstart this sputtering engine.

Finding a new gear vs. the Dolphins in Week 4 could mean big things for Jordan Addison's future contract and the Vikings' offensive outlook this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins' passing defense hasn't been terrible, ranking 19th in the NFL this season. But they have also allowed seven passing touchdowns this year, which ranks 29th, meaning Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray may be able to find Addison sneaking behind the secondary for a score.

Receivers on the Vikings not named Jefferson or Addison have combined for a grand total of one catch for yard this year, so it doesn't feel overly dramatic to say Sunday's offensive success or failure will fall squarely on Addison's shoulders. Murray has already said he plans to get No. 3 as much as he can.

"Jordan’s a baller. He stepped up when (Justin) went down. Honestly, just trying to get him as many targets as possible and do my job as a facilitator," Murray said on Thursday (h/t VikingzFanPage). "I’m excited to see him go out there. I’m excited to see everybody go out there."

What to expect

Ultimately, there's little concern that Addison can handle the load without Jefferson. He's proved it before.

Even against the listless Fins, though, it doesn't feel like big things are in store for this offense. Murray is still shaking off some rust; the running game is a revolving door behind the banged-up Aaron Jones Sr. and Addison hasn't exactly blown the doors off of 2026 either.

Still, expect a solid line of five or six catches and 70 yards for Addison in a performance that does enough to move the Vikings to 4-0.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.