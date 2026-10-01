Suspension Over: How Jeshaun Jones's Return Could Impact Vikings' WR Plans in Week 4

Jeshaun Jones has served his three-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy and is able to return to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, just in time for the game against the Miami Dolphins.

The timing of Jones's return couldn't be better. The Vikings are struggling to get anything going through the air, and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson's status for Sunday is in question since he is dealing with a minor ankle injury.

Anything Minnesota can do to try to find an offensive spark must be explored. The Purple and Gold have been winning games this season due to special teams play and great defense. A competent offense could go a long way toward making the team a contender.

Minnesota Vikings wiide receiverJeshaun Jones needs to be part of the offensive game plan against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4

Jones was an undrafted free agent for the Vikings in 2024 but has yet to take an offensive snap for the team during the regular season. Last year, the 26-year-old pass catcher only played seven snaps on special teams but looks ready to contribute on offense based on his preseason.

In two preseason games for Minnesota, Jones caught six passes for 80 yards on eight targets. He picked up two first downs through the air, which is something the team has struggled to do in the regular season.

Fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison picked up some slack against Tampa Bay last week, but Tai Felton and Jauan Jennings have yet to make an impact on the stat sheet, and someone needs to be an offensive spark for this team.

Perhaps starting quarterback Kyler Murray is still trying to familiarize himself with Minnesota's offense and get comfortable with his pass catchers, but adding the six-foot-one, 188-pound receiver to the active roster on game day is worth trying in Week 4.

The Vikings are fortunate to be 3-0 heading into Week 4, considering that their offense is last in yards per game this season. Having a swarming defense, a great kicker, and an explosive punt returner are all great, but unless Minnesota can look competent offensively, they can't be looked at as serious contenders.

Jones likely isn't the next breakout star wide receiver in the NFL, but his solid preseason and arrival in Week 4 should give the team hope that he can be a catalyst for a Vikings offense that can't seem to find its footing this season.

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