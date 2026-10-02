5 Vikings Who Will Likely Be Inactive vs. the Dolphins in Week 4 (Justin Jefferson Remains a Question Mark)

The Vikings hope to keep their winning streak alive when they face the Dolphins in Week 4.

The Dolphins are 0-3 and recently lost their starting running back to an ACL injury. De'Von Achane is a dangerous weapon who will be difficult for the AFC East franchise to replace, especially against the Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores's explosive defense.

So far this season, the Purple and Gold are undefeated, while the Dolphins are winless, but that doesn't change the fact that the Vikings still need a strong performance to improve to 4-0 on Sunday.

For each game, at least five players must be designated as inactive, with a maximum of 48 players suited up on game day. It is important for Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell to choose the right individuals to sit out in Week 4.

With that in mind, here are the five most likely inactive candidates for the Vikings this weekend.

1. Justin Jefferson, wide receiver

Every Vikings fan was holding their breath when Justin Jefferson left the game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury. When he didn't return to the game, the concern intensified.

Jefferson could be sidelined for this game to heal, which would put a lot of pressure on fellow wide receivers Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and Tai Felton to pick up the slack. That trio should be capable of solid production, allowing the Vikings to play it safe with their superstar pass-catcher in what should be a winnable game without Jefferson.

2. Max Brosmer, quarterback

Although he will appear on the inactive list, Max Brosmer will technically be the Vikings' third quarterback on Sunday. He will still suit up, but won't enter the game unless something happens to both Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

Brosmar was promoted to the 53-man roster this week after Minnesota traded quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Giants. Don't expect to see any of him at all unless something goes drastically wrong.

3. Chuck Demmings, cornerback

Rookie defensive back Charles "Chuck" Demmings hasn't practiced all week. He is on the Vikings' injury report with a hamstring injury and may have to miss Sunday's game to continue his recovery and give himself time to heal.

Don't expect to see rookie CB Chuck Demmings on the field this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Zemaiah Vaughn is the usual inactive cornerback for Minnesota, but if Demmings can't play, Vaughn could finally see the field this season. Last year, he only played eight special teams snaps against the Packers in the season finale, so it would be nice to see the 24-year-old cornerback on the field.

4. Nick Samac, center

Nick Samac has never taken a regular-season offensive snap in the NFL, and that doesn't look like it is going to change in Week 4. The second-year offensive lineman has been inactive for all three weeks so far, making him an easy choice to be inactive again.

The young center played in 11 games for the Panthers last season but saw action only on special teams. His 46 special teams snaps shouldn't have the Minnesota coaching staff too eager to plug him into a regular-season game.

5. Caleb Tiernan, offensive line

There are no offensive linemen on this week's injury report, so it would be surprising to see rookie offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan active against Miami. He's been a scratch through the first three weeks and will likely stay that way until the team needs him.

Tiernan could use the time to continue learning and developing before taking the field in the regular season. There is no reason to rush the third-round pick into action unless it is a desperation move from the Vikings' coaching staff.

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