Grading the Vikings Ugly 23-6 Loss to the Bills

Well, the trade deadline should be interesting.

The Vikings—in classic Vikings fashion—were dominant on defense and abysmal on offense in their 23-6 loss to Buffalo. It was more of the same Monday night after a similar game in Detroit, and the Vikings are left searching for answers after falling to 6-2. The game was both beautiful and tortuous, but ultimately the Bills came out with the win.

Let's get into some grades from the tough loss.

Quarterback: F

Carson Wentz might as well have played with his left hand after finishing 8-for-25, with 81 yards and two interceptions. The Vikings quarterback carousel continues, as it's clear that Wentz isn't taking anybody's job moving forward. Obviously, the performance warrants some attention at the trade deadline, although there aren't many needle movers available. This is just a mess on all levels.

Running Back: B

Jordan Mason was actually averaging a solid 5.8 yards per carry, so naturally Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings completely ignored the run game for much of the contest. By the time the Vikings might have considered it, the game had slipped away. Could the Vikings still add at the deadline here?

Wide Receiver: N/A

It's hard to judge what you don't see, and the Vikings pass catchers were simply never given a chance to make an impact. Justin Jefferson finally saw double-digit targets--if you can even call them that--but was only able to haul in three of them. Odell Beckham Jr. was promoted to the 53-man roster for reasons beyond human understanding, and finished with zeros across the board.

Tight End: B

T.J. Hockenson reeled in a few passes, but for the most part the tight end position was quiet on the night. He had been a favorite target of Kyler Murray, but it seems that connection isn't as strong with Wentz. It's been reported the Vikings have looked at adding another blocking tight end by the deadline. Time will tell.

Offensive Line: B

The run game was decent and the line only allowed two sacks. There have been rumblings that the Vikings are still looking to add on the interior, but offensive line should be the least of their worries with the issues elsewhere.

Defensive Line: A

First-round pick Caleb Banks was a surprise healthy scratch, but it likely had more to do with the game plan to stop the run than an indictment on his overall standing with the franchise. The plan worked for the most part for the Vikings defense as James Cook was held to just 3.5 yards per carry, but eventually the wheels fell off after getting no help from the offense.

Aug 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Caleb Banks (95) lines up against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: A

The Vikings' linebackers and edge players are some of the best in football and it showed again against the No. 1 offense in the league. Sacks were coming from every direction as the Vikings got to Josh Allen four times. Andrew Van Ginkel almost had the play of the night on a near strip-sack at the one-yard line. You just have to wonder how the game would've played out had that play stood.

Secondary: B

The Vikings' secondary held Allen in check for the most part, including a key interception in the first half from Byron Murphy Jr. A few busted coverages allowed the Bills some points, but it's also hard to fault a defense that has to stay on the field for 40 minutes a game.

Special Teams: A

Will Reichard was perfect again, and even Brett Thorson had an incredible punt downed at the one-yard line. Once again, this unit was the only source of scoring for a Vikings team that appears to be allergic to touchdowns.

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