The Best, Worst and Most Likely Vikings Outcomes vs. the Bills in Week 9

The 6-1 Vikings are turning to Carson Wentz at quarterback for Monday night's game against Buffalo as Kyler Murray tends to a hamstring injury. It's possible that the move sparks a change in the offense, and Minnesota finally gets some rhythm and life on that side of the ball. Equally possible, though, is that the Vikings are no closer to figuring out their offensive woes as the Bills roll.

Either way, Monday night's outcome will have significant ramifications for how the rest of the season goes in more ways than one. That said, here are the best, worst, and likeliest scenarios for Week 9.

Best-case scenario: Carson Wentz elevates the offense, Vikings move to 7-1

The Vikings are turning to Wentz for the third time in the last two seasons, and maybe this start will somehow be better than his first two stints as starter. Truthfully, Wentz hasn't been terrible during his appearances, throwing for 213 yards per game and a solid 9:5 TD/INT ratio over his seven contests. But he'll need to bring his best to keep pace with the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense.

If the defense does its thing and limits the damage done by Josh Allen and company, and Wentz looks much sharper than Kyler Murray, the Vikings may finally have direction after floating in uncertainty for much of the last few weeks.

It's clear that the offense has not only been lackluster, but is now actively holding the team back from its true potential. A strong statement from Wentz may give the Vikings all they need to push their chips into the center for the remainder of 2026.

The Bills' defense has yielded a 300-yard passer in three games this season, so the opportunity for Wentz and the Vikings' offense to succeed is certainly there.

Worst-case scenario: Offense, defense look decent enough, Vikings lose in a close one

Offense looks ok? Defense is fine? Surely this can't be the worst-case scenario! While this scenario may not be the worst individual game result, it would make the Vikings' course of action for the remainder of the year dreadfully nebulous.

If the Vikings stumble in a close game, they'll fall to 6-2 with the trade deadline up next, followed by dates with the Packers and 49ers. Another underwhelming performance paired with a strong record sends some mixed signals, but the pressure for the Vikings to still be buyers at the deadline would be immense.

Still, with a tough schedule and no obvious direction after a theoretical defeat to Buffalo, would general manager Nolan Teasley feel comfortable enough to go all-in on the 2026 edition of the Vikings? It's hard to say, and that call would be made infinitely easier by a win or a blowout loss.

That's not to say a big loss is especially helpful, but it may protect the Vikings from suffering the same fate as the now-tanking Indianapolis Colts just a year after their big swing at a title.

Likeliest scenario: Offense is improved with Wentz, defense struggles late again

Brian Flores and his defense do all they can, but like in Detroit, the levee is going to burst at some point.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is a bit scary, but so is the Minnesota defense. The Vikings have already proven they can handle almost anything, but it's hard to stay on the field for over 35 minutes without some fatigue showing. The defense has allowed just 10 total points in the fourth quarter all season, and seven of those came last week against the Lions. But if Wentz and the offense don't offer any help on Monday, there's only so long Flores can keep Allen and the Bills at bay.

Ultimately, the Vikings probably keep things close for a while thanks to their elite defense and ability to take care of the ball on offense. Wentz will push the ball downfield more than Murray ever did, and there's a good chance the offense looks much healthier.



But much like what happened with the Lions, the defense, believe it or not, has a limit. If Kevin O'Connell can't engineer long drives that end in points, the Bills will probably pull away late, which will culminate in a consecutive loss for the Vikings.

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