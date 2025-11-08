Aaron Jones expected to play Sunday against Ravens, report says
Veteran Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. is expected to play on Sunday against the Ravens, despite a questionable tag, according to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.
Jones has been in and out of the lineup all season, but he had his best game of the season last week against the Lions. He finished with nine carries for 78 yards, with two catches for 20 yards. It was only his fourth game active this season.
Jones landed on his shoulder hard in the third quarter of Minnesota's win over Detroit and he did not return. He was reportedly diagnosed with a mild AC joint sprain, and he was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. He will not provide Minnesota with another offensive weapon on Sunday.
Jordan Mason had just three touches for two yards prior to Jones getting injured, so it will be interesting to monitor the split between Minnesota's two running backs on Sunday.