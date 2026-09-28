Instant J.J. McCarthy Trade Grade (Analyzing If Vikings Got Back Enough From Giants)

After days, weeks and even months of speculation, the J.J. McCarthy era is finally over for the Vikings.

On Monday, less than 24 hours after a win over the Buccaneers, the Vikings traded their former 10th-overall pick to the Giants in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. Although Vikings fans knew McCarthy's outlook wasn't what it once was, no one expected a trade before Week 3 was even over.

It's a shocking and yet unsurprising development wrapped all into one, so let's assess what went down on this idle Monday with an instant grade

Grading Vikings' J.J. McCarthy trade with Giants

Instant grade: C

McCarthy was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to be the answer at the quarterback position for a franchise that has been searching for one for the better part of its existence. Instead, he played in just 10 total games and will now get a fresh start in New York.

McCarthy finished his disastrous tenure in Minnesota with just 11 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions and never found his footing between his many injuries. He'll assuredly go down as one of the biggest whiffs in Minnesota history after getting dealt to the Giants midway through Year 3.

One could argue that the writing has been on the wall for J.J. McCarthy's time with the Vikings for some time. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, past mistakes by both the Vikings and McCarthy aside, let's take a look at the actual trade.

Despite watching Carson Wentz and Kyler Murray put up some of the worst passing numbers the NFL has seen this season, the Vikings decided that they'd seen enough and quickly moved McCarthy for a fifth-rounder.

The value, in my opinion, isn't especially good.

Wentz and Murray haven't shown that they can be healthy or productive yet this season, and McCarthy's knowledge and understanding of the scheme weren't worthless. Murray's trajectory is trending up, and Wentz provided a solid floor, but if 2027 finishes with the same level of quarterback play we've seen through three games, the 2027 starter has to come from outside of the organization.

After the start of the season, it seemed unlikely that McCarthy would get dealt barring a Godfather offer. A fifth-round pick doesn't really move the needle much, and it's fair to wonder what changed for the Vikings to almost give away their former starter. That's not to say that McCarthy will go on to win MVP awards and Super Bowls, but the price seems low for a guy who was competeing to win the starting job six weeks ago.

Rather than give McCarthy another crack next season, the Vikings have decided his experiment is over, and regardless of how Murray or Wentz finish the year, McCarthy won't be given another shot in purple. At just 23, his chances at another starting job in the NFL are far from over, but head coach Kevin O'Connell's failure to develop him will always hover over the Vikings like a black cloud.

The McCarthy era probably needed to come to an end, it's just a bit surprising that it happened in September and not March of 2027.

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