The Vikings are 3-0 to start the season despite playing in some of the ugliest games ever aired on television. After defeating the Buccaneers 23-16, the Vikings are in a great spot after the first month of football, but there's still plenty to clean up.

The Purple and Gold's offense struggled again and was largely bailed out by another elite showing from the defense. So how did everyone stack up?

Let's get into my Week 3 positional grades.

Quarterback: C

It shouldn't have been too surprising that the guy who hadn't played a full game since last October struggled, and Kyler Murray looked out of sorts for most of the day. The pinball interception wasn't his fault, but completing just 51% of his passes mostly was, and the number of off-target throws was reminiscent of Vikings quarterback play in 2025. His mobility only helped so much, and Murray scrambled just twice while absorbing three sacks.

The silver lining is that Murray split summer reps and sat out most of the preseason, so his best days are surely ahead of him once he settles into the offense.

Running back: C

The Vikings' running backs just crashed into a wall at the line of scrimmage all game. After an inspiring performance against Chicago, Aaron Jones Sr. came into the game banged up and averaged just 3.4 yards per carry on the day. Rookie RB Demond Claiborne was a complete non-factor with just one yard on three carries, and this team is absolutely desperate for the return of Jordan Mason.

Until that happens, the plan looks like hope and pray Jones's knee holds up because there's just no juice in this backfield.

Wide receiver: B

Justin Jefferson's ankle injury changed the tone of this entire game, and it's obviously the most important storyline moving forward, with more tests to come.

How will the Vikings' offense fare if Justin Jefferson is forced to miss time? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Addison had a big day with 90 yards and a score that could've been even bigger had Murray put a bit more air under what would have been another long touchdown. Jauan Jennings, meanwhile, has just one catch for one yard on the year, and his role will need to expand for this offense to blossom.

Tight end: D

T.J. Hockenson saw the only action in the passing game, hauling in two catches for 11 yards. The run game wasn't exactly electric behind the tight ends and offensive line either. Ultimately, after giving up 15 catches for 172 yards against tight ends in the two weeks prior, Minnesota was unable to take advantage of the Buccaneers' prior struggles to cover the position.

Offensive line: C

Between holding calls, three sacks, and just 3.4 yards per carry on the ground, the offensive line was mediocre at best. Donovan Jackson had his worst performance of the season after entering the game without allowing a sack or pressure, but overall, the group's long-term outlook is still strong.

Defensive line: B

It was a quiet day up front on the stat sheet, but this defensive line did plenty of good things against the Bucs. Tampa Bay ran for just 57 total yards, and the Vikings didn't allow a rush over nine yards. The splash plays will come, but this group did what they were supposed to on a day when the linebackers and edges took full advantage.

Linebackers: A

It's either a dream or a nightmare when Dallas Turner has an off night, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday.

With his final elevation off the practice squad, Kyle Van Noy notched 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in just 17 snaps, and showed exactly why he was added just ahead of the season. The off-ball trio of Eric Wilson, Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. was living in the Tampa Bay backfield all afternoon and combined for three sacks and as many tackles for loss. Andrew Van Ginkel snagged an interception (h/t NFL) and added a half-sack as well.

It was a masterclass all-around.

Secondary: C

Yeah, this safety group is going to be a problem for Minnesota. Outside of a blustery, rainy game against the Bears where both teams' passing attack was grounded, the Vikings' back end has gotten lit up this season.

After giving up five completions of 30 yards or more against Green Bay, the Vikings allowed two more against the Bucs in the first half. The cornerbacks have held up relatively well this season, but Joshua Metellus and Theo Jackson continue to be on the wrong end of explosive plays, including this week's 40-yard touchdown to Ted Hurst III.

Special Teams: A

Some teams opt to build around a franchise quarterback; the Vikings instead have chosen to build around a kicker. Will Reichard extended his league-best 26 attempts without missing a kick with a pair of 50-yard rainbows and a 43-yarder to seal the win. Myles Price finally got his first house call on an 86-yard punt return, and this unit is a huge reason this team is 3-0.

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