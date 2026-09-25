Predicting the Vikings' Inactive List vs. Buccaneers in Week 3

The Vikings will try to build on their undefeated start as they face off against the Buccaneers on Sunday. This Week 3 matchup is big for the Purple and Gold because they are currently leading the NFC North with a 2-0 record, with both wins coming against division opponents.

Now that the Vikings are at the top of the division, it is time they keep their foot on the gas pedal and continue winning games. The good news for Minnesota is that Tampa Bay has yet to win its first game of the season. The bad news is that the Bucs will be at home and boast some dangerous weapons on both sides of the ball.

For each game, every team must declare at least five players inactive. The maximum number of active players for a team is 48, which means coaches must be extremely careful when deciding which players to keep on the sidelines.

That said, let's dive into the five Vikings who are most likely to be inactive against the Buccaneers in Week 3.

Nick Samac, center

If Nick Samac is inactive against Tampa Bay, that would make three games in a row that he is on the sidelines. It makes sense for Minnesota to declare him inactive since there isn'ta reason to keep a third center active.

Even if something happened with starting center Blake Brandel and his backup Michael Jurgens, Minnesota can turn to backup guard Joe Huber to play center instead of having Samac active on Sunday.

Jakobe Thomas, safety

Jakobe Thomas has dealt with a sprained ankle and an illness that held him out of previous games, but it shouldn't be long before Minnesota's third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft finally makes his regular-season debut.

Vikings fans shouldn't expect to see Jakobe Thomas on the field in Tampa, either. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sadly, the Vikings have a lot of bodies at safety who would be active before him. Harrison Smith, Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward and Theo Jackson are all above him on the depth chart, which makes him a prime candidate to be inactive in Week 3.

Caleb Tiernan, offensive line

Nothing should change for Caleb Tiernan in Week 3 after he was inactive for the first two games of the season. Although the six-foot-seven, 323-pound blocker was a third-round pick for Minnesota, the rookie isn't ready to be the backup/rotational swing tackle.

The Vikings signed Ryan Van Demark this offseason to be the swing tackle, and unless either Van Demark, Christian Darrisaw, or Brian O'Neill is out, having Tiernan active on game day seems like an unnecessary use of a roster spot.

Zemaiah Vaughn, cornerback

Unlike Thomas and Tiernan, Zemaiah Vaughn is not a rookie and was a contributor for the Vikings last season. He played only eight special teams snaps in 2025, but he did make it on the field as an active player during that time.

A lot needs to happen for Zemaiah Vaughn to end up in the Vikings' game-day lineup. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although that may increase his likelihood of being active on game day, Vaughn is still last on Minnesota's cornerback depth chart. Until something happens to a player above him, he will likely remain inactive.

J.J. McCarthy, quarterback

Although he will dress for game day as the emergency third quarterback, J.J. McCarthy will return to being inactive now that Kyler Murray has cleared concussion protocol and is on track to be the starter against the Buccaneers.

McCarthy still provides an arm if something happens to Murray and his backup Carson Wentz, but making him the emergency third quarterback means that the Vikings don't have to use an active game-day roster spot on a quarterback who likely won't see the field.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.