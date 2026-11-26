The Vikings will aim to put their disappointing loss to the 49ers behind them when they welcome the Falcons to U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12. It's the end of November, though, meaning the Purple and Gold will have to overcome a handful of injuries if they hope to keep their NFC North hopes alive while handing Atlanta a fourth consecutive loss.

With each passing day, though, it's looking more likely that the Vikings will have to enter the Week 12 slate without starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

The 28-year-old defender has been dealing with a thigh injury that forced him to miss the loss to San Francisco. Vikings fans hoped for some positivity after he was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's simulated practice; however, good news wasn't in store on Thursday, as Rodgers missed another practice session.

The Falcons might not be a major threat on paper, but being without Rodgers isn't exactly ideal for the Vikings. As of Thursday afternoon, the UMass product owns the 15th-best overall grade (74.7) and 16th-best coverage grade (73.7) among 108 qualified cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, underscoring his importance.

Some Minnesota fans view a potential Rodgers absence as an opportunity for rookie fifth-round pick Chuck Demmings to get more snaps. While that might be true, it could also be a chance for another young cornerback to show the Vikings his worth.

Zemaiah Vaughn could benefit from a potential Isaiah Rodgers absence in Week 12

Through his first nine games, Rodgers averaged 51.9 defensive snaps per contest. Demmings will likely benefit and grab some of those if Rodgers can't play again, but so should Vaughn, who's only played 12 defensive snaps in seven appearances so far. Six of those came against the 49ers without Rodgers, perhaps hinting at a further expanded role this weekend.

In fact, he's played the fewest defensive snaps among all Vikings CBs this season:

Name Games played Total defensive snaps Defensive snaps per game Byron Murphy 10 539 53.9 Isaiah Rodgers 9 467 51.9 James Pierre 10 294 29.4 Chuck Demmings 5 16 3.2 Zemaiah Vaughn 7 12 1.7

On the other hand, Vaughn, 24, has been a decent special teams soldier, recording a solo tackle and a 61.5 PFF grade while playing 71 snaps in ST coordinator Matt Daniels's unit. Interestingly, his best special teams grade of 2026 (70.2) came against the 49ers last week, when he played a season-high 14 snaps.

That said, the Vikings should ride the momentum and see if it can translate to defensive success (assuming Rodgers misses Week 12).

Vaughn might not have a ton of regular-season experience, but he looked solid during Minnesota's preseason. He recorded 70.4 overall and 74.3 coverage grades on PFF, allowing only three catches for 11 yards (3.7 yards per catch) and a 77.1 passer rating on four targets.

Assessing the future

The Vikings rarely deploy three cornerbacks on the field at the same time, which means James Pierre and Byron Murphy will likely handle the brunt of CB responsibilities without Rodgers around. That said, splitting the remaining snaps between Vaughn and Demmings to see how much upside they truly have should be Minnesota's approach this weekend.

It won't be long until the offseason is here and the Vikings will have to make some important contractual decisions—especially at cornerback. After all, Vaughn (exclusive rights), Rodgers and Jay Ward will all hit free agency in March, and every snap moving forward is an opportunity to strengthen or weaken the odds of a re-signing.

A matchup against the Falcons' uninspiring aerial attack could be the perfect measuring stick for Vaughn.

Atlanta entered Week 12 averaging the ninth-fewest passing yards (193.9) per game, as well as the 12th-fewest passing yards per attempt. Throw in that the Falcons are tied with the Colts for an NFL-leading 13 interceptions, and it's even easier to see how any young defensive back's confidence could be boosted in this tilt.

Vaughn is a talented but underused cornerback, waiting for the perfect opportunity to prove himself. With Rodgers's injury unfolding the way that it is, the young Viking's chance could come as early as Sunday afternoon's bout against the Falcons.

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