Your 7-2 Vikings have been through quite the November gauntlet, battling some of the league’s best teams. After going 1-2 against the Lions, Bills, and Packers, the Vikings will look to split a brutal four-game stretch by defeating the top-seeded 49ers in Mexico City this Sunday.

One Viking who’ll be especially motivated? Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who signed with the team this past offseason after spending the first six years of his career in San Francisco.

After a slow start to his 2026 campaign, head coach Kevin O’Connell is expecting a big showing from Jennings against his former squad. With the team’s number-two receiver sidelined and a new quarterback throwing him passes, Jennings may be poised for a big game this weekend.

Jordan Addison injury opens the door for Jauan Jennings to break out

The Vikings announced Monday that wide receiver Jordan Addison would miss time after thumb surgery. Addison had been nursing the injury since camp, but a freak accident at Friday’s practice caused further complications. Now, it’s up to Jennings to step in during Addison’s absence, assuming he’s fully recovered from the calf injury that sidelined him for the last two weeks.

Kevin O’Connell joined local Twin Cities radio station KFAN 100.3 to discuss the upcoming matchup and what it means specifically for Jennings, emphasizing the need for him to step up.

#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Jauan Jennings’ revenge game vs the #49ers:



“With us being down Jordan Addison, we’re gonna need him to make some plays in the pass game.”



(Via @KFAN1003) pic.twitter.com/BOjGi3HeuY — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 17, 2026

An international game against one of the league's best teams isn't exactly the ideal time to lose your WR2, but for Jennings in particular, Addison’s absence may offer the perfect chance to salvage a challenging season.

Jennings must step up against his former team

To say Jennings has had a rough start to his Vikings tenure would be a massive understatement. In six games, he’s brought in only six receptions for 54 yards and no touchdowns. Even though he was mainly signed for his run-blocking ability, no one involved could have expected his pass-catching production to be this frustrating.

Needless to say, the Vikings' quarterback woes haven't helped Jennings’s situation. Any all-22 viewing session repeatedly showcased Jennings getting open downfield, with Kyler Murray in particular simply not seeing him uncovered.

Kyler Murray's 35-yard run yesterday was great, and the #Vikings eventually scored a TD on the drive



But...



Before crossing the line of scrimmage, he missed a chance to throw to a WIDE OPEN Jauan Jennings for an easy TD pic.twitter.com/5a6CTK1Rdt — Adam Patrick (@adampatrickNFL) October 26, 2026

The 49ers and Vikings had even agreed to terms on a trade that would have sent Jennings back to San Francisco, but Jennings made it clear he wanted to stay in Minnesota despite the early struggles. Now, that decision may pay off, especially with Kirk Cousins taking over at QB and elevating the passing game to a level not seen in the past two seasons.

If Jennings wants to turn his 2026 fortunes around, Sunday’s primetime matchup against his former team is the best possible opportunity.

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