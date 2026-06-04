KOC May Have Just Hinted at Harrison Smith's Timeline for a Decision

As he spoke on Thursday about Harrison Smith, the Vikings' legendary safety who appears to be deciding between retirement and playing a 15th season with the organization, head coach Kevin O'Connell may have hinted at the timeline for a decision from No. 22.

Well, first he joked about being bummed that Smith was in town recently but didn't spend any time with him.

"The only update that I can give is he was in town and saw some folks," O'Connell said. "I didn't get to see him. I was incredibly hurt by that. And in an attempt to play some golf with him, I was turned down. That's the only update, kind of in an embarrassing fashion, I'm willing to give today."

#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Harrison Smith’s status:



“He was in town and saw some folks. I didn't get to see him. I'm incredibly hurt by that. And in an attempt to play some golf with him, I was turned down. That's the only update that, in embarrassing fashion, I'm willing to… pic.twitter.com/MZSaSooqB1 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) June 4, 2026

Then O'Connell was asked if he thinks Smith wants to play football this year, and that's when he gave a real and interesting response about the situation.

"You know what, I think Harrison Smith is gonna wanna play football until he's old and gray, which last time I checked, had not happened yet," O'Connell said. "I haven't seen him, like I said, lately. But it never quite goes away. Shoot, I wish I could go play. Nobody wants to see that, but I wish I could go play right now.

"I think it's probably a deeper conversation than just the want-to at this point. Those conversations will take place, respectfully, for Harrison throughout the summer and where he's at. And then as we get into training camp, where he's at. It could be an ongoing thing. How our season goes and how he views it, and ultimately what that looks like. But he's earned the respect of everybody in this building to have that type of dialogue and communication."

Those last handful of sentences feel notable. If Smith is ultimately going to forego retirement and come back for one more season, it seems like the earliest that might happen would be at some point during training camp. And O'Connell may have hinted at the possibility of Smith waiting until after the regular season begins, seeing how the first chunk of the Vikings' season goes, and letting that influence his decision.

Like O'Connell said, there's no question about how much Smith loves to play football on Sundays. He may not have much desire to take part in offseason practices, but that itch is going to be there when the fall comes around. It'll just be a question of whether or not Smith chooses to scratch it.

The real Harrison Smith answer is: Don't expect anything soon, there's no rush on this one. https://t.co/LQn5mBNbcA — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) June 4, 2026