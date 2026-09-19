Max Brosmer Has a Real Chance to Be Promoted From Vikings' Practice Squad in Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a big division win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and their next opponent is another NFC North foe. On Sunday, the team will travel to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears.

The Week 2 game against Chicago will be a real test for the Vikings. For Minnesota to defeat the Bears, they will need as much talent as possible on the 53-man roster, and they need those players to execute Kevin O'Connell's game plan.

It is likely that Minnesota will need to shuffle its roster to be ready for Caleb Williams and the Bears. That means possibly promoting a player from the practice squad to the active roster before Sunday's showdown.

Vikings QB Max Brosmer has a great chance to be promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad for Week 2

The player most likely to be activated for the Vikings' game against the Bears on Sunday is Max Brosmer. Based on the team's quarterback situation entering Week 2, it seems likely the 25-year-old passer makes the trip to the Soldier Field.

Minnesota announced on Friday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray will not play against the Bears. That puts backup Carson Wentz under center for the Purple and Gold in Week 2 and regulates J.J. McCarthy to be his primary backup.

At the moment, there is no quarterback on the 53-man roster to act as the third quarterback. That player's responsibility is to be the emergency second backup while technically being inactive for the game. Elevating Brosmer to that role makes a lot of sense for Minnesota.

It may seem counterproductive to elevate Brosmer to the 53-man roster from the practice squad only to make him the emergency third quarterback, but without a valid passer in that role, things could get ugly if something happens to Wentz and McCarthy in Chicago.

Since Minnesota can declare a maximum of 48 players active on game day, having Brosmer available without him counting against the active player total is a really smart move. That active player spot can be filled by someone who can contribute more on special teams or provide more depth at a position of need.

A situation like this is exactly why the Vikings signed Brosmer to their practice squad after initially releasing him earlier this year. While he is clearly the No. 4 quarterback for Minnesota, the undrafted free agent in the 2025 NFL Draft out of the University of Minnesota has played in seven games, starting two of those.

Minnesota might not need Brosmer to play on Sunday against the Bears, but it is better safe than sorry to have him as the technically inactive third quarterback in Week 2. Each game in the 17-game season is important, and it is best to be prepared for anything. That is exceptionally true when going up against an opponent who won the division last year.

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